Wellyx Launches the Access Control Feature and Takes Business Management to A New Level

London, UK, 2022-Oct-19

Wellyx is an all-in-one cloud-based management solution for small, medium, and large businesses. It is a Top-notched management software that was founded in 2016 in London. Wellyx deals with the beauty, wellness, and fitness industry to solve their management issues and enhance business growth. This software recently launched the Access Control Feature to make the gym a more secure place. Wellyx thinks about its clients’ security like its own.

The access control system’s 1st priority is to ensure everyone remains safe by making the gym the safest place to work out.

“Access control is a technique used for security to control who and what can see or utilize resources in a computing environment. It is a basic and straightforward method to minimize the risk to the business, company, or organization,” said the general manager of Wellyx.

One of the most compelling benefits of using access control 24-hour gym software is the ability of this software to simplify the management process, such as managing employee credentials, entrance security, and tracking.

If we talk about the fitness industry, many different types of gyms, training centers, and fitness studios exist. This software proudly claims that they can solve every type of fitness business management problem, whether their customer demands MMA gym software, training gym software, simple gym management system, martial arts gym software, or group fitness management software.