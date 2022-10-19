Sand Grains Foundation organized day-long activity for the SHM boys and girls

Kolkata, India, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — With the festive season around us, Sand Grains Foundation took the opportunity to arrange a day-long activity for the kids, women and teachers of Samaritan Help Mission (SHM) , a not-for-profit organisation in West Bengal. SHM is committed to working for the emancipation and empowerment of poor children of the area who previously have been involved in various nefarious activities and local women who lack opportunities to join the mainstream of life through education and vocational training livelihood.

The theme for the occasion was ‘Step Outside, The World is Yours’. Sand Grains Foundation made a small effort to bring the women and kids of SHM out of the 4 walls of their homes. Real-world exposure makes experiences memorable and impactful. Connecting the dots between the inside and the outside increases individual motivation and opens up their minds to a world full of opportunities.

All of them came down to the CDE Asia premises from where they were first taken to the Green Verges in New Town where we have undertaken several mass tree plantations. The motive was to inspire them and let them know how planting trees will help create a brighter and greener future. Then they were taken to the Aircraft Museum where they saw the state-of-the-art naval aircraft that was in service of the country for almost 30 years. For students, in particular, the museum is a treasure trove. The purpose of this visit was to encourage the kids to engage in opportunities that come their way and release them from the confines of their social conditions.

Sanjay Singh, Director of Sand Grains Foundation said, “It was a delightful experience to spend the day and communicate with the women and children from SHM. We stand by the organisation’s mission to provide developmental opportunities to poor and needy underprivileged children with an emphasis on young girls.”

The day ended with a wholesome lunch. Each and every one of them thoroughly enjoyed the visits and left with a smile on their faces. For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/october/step-outside-the-world-is-yours-a-day-spent-with-the-young-girls-and-boys-of-shm .

