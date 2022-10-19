CDE Asia onboards Stefan Hunger as an Associate Director of Business Development (South East Asia)

Kolkata, India, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Stefan will be responsible for strengthening the company’s presence in South East Asia with his valuable contributions to the business strategy and the deployment of major projects in the region.

CDE Asia has onboarded Stefan Hunger as an Associate Director of Business Development for Southeast Asia. Stefan has 15+ years of experience in the mineral resource industry across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. He is a fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals, and Mining and CEng registered by the Engineering Council.

Stefan has gained recognition as an ambitious and driven strategic international business leader with a record of success gained in the mineral resource and manufacturing industries. He uses strong general management, technical competence, business, and systems experience to improve operations, impact growth and maximize profits in competitive environments.

In his last position as CDE Global’s Regional Manager for Europe and Russia, he was responsible for autonomously developing the company’s regional presence by recruiting and building a team and has effectively managed the full sales cycle in Latin America and Europe. He also contributed to establishing installations in more than 20 countries. His distinctive achievement has been the designing of what is arguably the most complex and sophisticated Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Europe.

Speaking on his onboarding, Manish Bhartia, Promoter & Managing Director, CDE Asia, said, “Stefan draws from a deep well of experience of working in leadership positions in prominent multinationals across the mineral, mining, and construction sectors. He has been busy building efficient teams, identifying marketing opportunities for clients in waste management, leading major negotiations, and being actively involved in setting up installations across the world. His onboarding promises to accrue immense value for us in the all-round enhancement of strategy for important projects, understanding client mindsets, and fortifying our presence in all major Southeast Asian markets.”

“I am glad to be a part of the CDE Asia family and am looking forward to focusing my energies to advance and strengthen the company’s presence in the key markets of South East Asia. I look forward to using my comprehensive planning and development skills to create innovative yet practical business strategies and contribute to the design, development, and execution of major projects. I am confident that my exhaustive understanding of the construction sector along with my domain knowledge of mining, minerals and waste management will help to effectively contribute to the overall advancement of the company.”, said Stefan Hunger .

For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/october/cde-asia-onboards-stefan-hunger-as-an-associate-director-of-business-development-south-east-asia .

=================================================================

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email : info@cdeasia.com