Future Electronics Features onsemi AXM0F343 System on Chip in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is unleashing the true potential for wireless applications with the onsemi AXM0F343 System-on-Chip (SoC) in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Included is the AX5043 radio is extremely powerful and is software programmable featuring the widest array of available modulation schemes, frequency range from 27 MHz to 1050 MHz, and data rates from 0.1 kbps to 125 kbps. Nearly any Sub GHz protocol, proprietary or standards based, can be implemented.

The onsemi AXM0F343 also contains the high performance ARM® Cortex®-M0+. Running at 40 MHz and between two variants, the high performance ARM® Cortex®-M0+ has either 64 kB of FLASH and 8 kB of RAM or 256 kB of FLASH and 32 kB RAM.

To learn more about the AXM0F343, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/onsemi-axm0f343-system-on-chip-soc. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

