The Global Belt Loaders Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.8% During 2022-2032

The global belt loaders market is estimated at USD 1,125 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,635 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Belt loaders have evolved as a useful for airport applications, thereby creating a multitude of opportunities for vendors in belt loaders market. Also, belt loaders market is recording burgeoning demand from civil as well as military applications to handle luggage during loading and unloading. Swift technological advancements such as belt loaders armed with sensors for detecting obstacles also reduces extra cost of damage during baggage handling, thereby pushing growth of belt loaders market.

Furthermore, remarkably progressing carbon footprint is one of the primary concerns, which is well-curtailed by electric belt loaders. Due to the aforementioned aspect, electric belt loaders are foreseen to witness substantial demand over the forecast period for carbon footprint reduction. This, in turn, is believed to spur revenues of belt loaders market. As per the report mentioned by Fact.MR, the belt loaders market was sized over US$ 8,000 Mn in 2018. The market is further estimated to value around US$ 14, 309 Mn by 2028 end.

Airline traffic is witnessing a year-on-year growth in the light of a myriad of conveniences offered. Several emerging countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, are witnessing a huge traveling demographic preferring airlines over other means of long-distance transport. Moreover, key airlines are vying to provide attractive offers to customers, which are again bolstering the airline traffic. Hence, remarkably rising number of airlines passengers is foreseen to create lucrative dimensions for belt loaders market. By product type, self-propelled type is poised to dominate the belt loaders market in terms of revenue. North America is said to be the most dominant market in terms of revenue tied to presence of several top-notch companies operating in belt loaders market.

Key Companies

Mulag Fahrzeugwerk Heinz Wössner GmbH u. Co. KG

JBT Corporation (Aircraft Maintenance Support Services Ltd.)

TLD Group (Alvest group)

Aviogei Airport Equipment Srl

Charlatte Manutention (Fayat Group)

TIPS d.o.o.

TUG Technologies Corporation. (Textron GSE)

Fast Global Solutions Inc.

NMC-WOLLARD, Inc.

Sovam S.A.S

Global Belt Loaders Market Segments

By Product Type : Self-Propelled Diesel Electric Gas Towable

By Loading Capacity : Less than 1000 lbs 1000 lbs – 2000 lbs Above 2000 lbs

By Working Height : Less than 4m 4m and above

By End User : Civil Military

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Region-wise Insights

The North America belt loaders market is expected to provide maximum absolute $ opportunity to its manufacturers comprehended by the availability of strong supply chain networks of belt loader manufacturers in this region. Rapid adoption of lean manufacturing and just-in-time delivery across the North American region is acting as preeminent factor drawing demand from belt loaders market, especially in US.

US belt loaders market valued around USD 152 Million in 2021 and is expected to cross market valuation of USD 163 Million by 2022, covering around 58% of North America belt loaders market share during the same. In addition, due to big deals anticipated to occur under material handling personnel and equipment business will thereby create an advantage for belt loaders which is projected to grow at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Various leading industries such as food & beverages, retail, airport, and automotive are are available in US, registering for a high demand from belt loaders market to cater to the industrial requirements. Thus belt loaders business in US is anticipated to gain 910 BPS during the same forecast period.

