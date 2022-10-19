Precision Machine Market Resurgent on Back of Strong Growth of Consumer Electronics Industry, Finds Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Precision Machine Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Precision Machine Market. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography.

Prominent Key players of Precision Machine Market survey report

  • Lagun
  • Kent USA
  • Haas Automation
  • Okuma Corporation
  • Datron Dynamics Inc.
  • Hurco
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Hardinge
  • Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation
  • Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Key Segments

By Operation Type

  • Manual Operation
  • CNC Operation
    • 3 Axis
    • 5 Axis

By Machine Types

  • Milling Machine
    • Vertical Milling
    • Horizontal Milling
    • Universal Milling
    • Plano Milling
    • Others
  • Turning Machine
    • Tapered turning
    • Spherical turning
    • Hard turning
    • Facing
    • Others
  • Electric Discharge Machine
    • Wire EDM
    • Sinker EDM
    • Hole Drilling EDM

By Material Type

  • Plastic
  • Steel
  • Bronze
  • Glass
  • Brass
  • Other Metals

By End-use Industries

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Medical
  • Semiconductor
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

