Metropolitan Physical Therapy Is a Premier Physical Therapy Clinic in Lafayette

Lafayette, CO, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Metropolitan Physical Therapy is pleased to announce that they are a premier physical therapy clinic in Lafayette, helping patients heal faster after an injury or illness. Their experienced physical therapists develop a personalized treatment plan to ensure every patient achieves the best results from their therapy sessions.

Metropolitan Physical Therapy evaluates every patient to determine the best treatment options to encourage faster recovery to return to their daily lives. The physical therapy clinic provides innovative treatment options for acute and chronic spine pain, whiplash, headaches, post-surgical recovery, and vestibular and balance disorders. Their experienced team determines which treatments will give a patient the desired results and work with them as they progress through therapy sessions.

Metropolitan Physical Therapy also offers a virtual health program to help more individuals seek help through video conferencing appointments. The physical therapist can conduct several tests over a video call to assess an individual’s range of motion, balance, stability, and strength to determine if physical therapy is the right solution.

Anyone interested in learning about the services offered by the physical therapy clinic can find out more by visiting the Metropolitan Physical Therapy website or calling 1-303-665-2405.

About Metropolitan Physical Therapy: Metropolitan Physical Therapy is a full-service physical therapy clinic in Lafayette providing personalized physical therapy treatments for patients. They have more than 15 years of experience and have treated over 50,000 patients. Virtual telehealth appointments are available.

