EHR EMR Data Management Firm, Triyam Welcomes New Vice President Accelerating its Growth Plans

Triyam Inc. (https://www.triyam.com/) is pleased to announce that Healthcare IT veteran, Veerappan Palaniappan joined them as Vice President – Operations. Veera’s responsibilities will include overseeing internal operations, building strong customer relationships, maximizing the company’s operating performance, and helping to achieve the company’s financial goals.

Veera brings over 20+ years of IT experience and 10+ years of healthcare IT experience from well-established companies. Most recently he was Director – ISV Solutions at ALTEN Calsoft Labs, a leading Engineering R&D services and Enterprise Digital Transformation solutions company in California. Veera started his career in the IT industry at Ramco Systems, an enterprise software company. He is a Computer science graduate from National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India. He is also an MIT certified data analyst. Cooking is his stress buster and favorite pastime.

“Veera is a great addition to the Triyam family. Veera has worked with me in various positions since the 1990s! As Triyam continues its rapid growth and focuses on providing high-quality EHR, EMR data archival services to healthcare facilities across the US, Veera’s leadership skills and a strong background in IT will greatly benefit Triyam. We are excited to have him onboard ” says Sudhakar Mohanraj, Founder and CEO of Triyam.

“I have always dreamt of joining a young start-up to experience the complete spectrum of challenges. I am honored to join Triyam and help to build on the foundation developed over the last few years by Sudhakar and his team. Triyam is perfectly positioned to help hospitals with their data archival and migration needs and compete in the modern healthcare IT space. Looking forward to being part of the team growing the company in the coming years ” stated Veera, VP of operations.

About Triyam: