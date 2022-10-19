North America & Europe Luxury Interior Fabric Market Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America & Europe Luxury Interior Fabric Industry Overview

The North America & Europe Luxury Interior Fabric Market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising awareness about the benefits and comfort offered by these stylish interior fabrics is boosting the market growth. As lifestyles are changing, consumers are inclined towards good quality, comfortable, and visually attractive interior fabrics.

With the expansion of real estate, the market is bound to witness growth in the interiors industry, which is likely to propel the demand for the fabric in the segment. In accordance with the index specialist, the value of property owned for the purpose of achieving investment returns reached USD 9.8 trillion in 2019, 7.8% more than in 2018. The rising demand for new houses owing to the growing population is also expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future.

The number of single-family permits in the U.S. increased by 8.4% in 2018, from the previous year, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Thus, developments in the domestic category are projected to drive the demand for luxury interiors, thereby pushing the market growth. Changing trends in home furnishing are also expected to boost the market growth. Consumers are seeking attractive statement interior pieces that can stand on their own in their minimalistic-decorated homes. Moreover, rising environmental consciousness among consumers is bringing the spotlight on organic and sustainable materials and fabrication that includes repurposed and recycled elements. In addition, with consumer interest shifting towards sustainability, a surge in demand for more natural textures and colors is being observed. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for luxury interior fabrics in the forecast period.

North America & Europe Luxury Interior Fabric Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America & Europe luxury interior fabric market on the basis of product, raw material, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Curtains, Upholstery, Bed Linen and Mattress Coverings.

The upholstery products segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 52.7% in 2020.

The curtains have gained higher penetration among consumers. Curtains are widely used in most households as they provide multiple functions, such as providing privacy and blocking light.

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Velvet, Linen, Jacquard and Others.

The other raw materials segment dominated the market for luxury interior fabric and accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.5% in 2020. The others segment comprises embroidery, chenille, corduroy, fur, silk, wool, and leather. The silk segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020 and is one of the strongest fabrics in the world.

Jacquard fabrics are commonly used in home goods and upholstery, because of their thickness and texture. Although they are intricate in design, they tend to be stronger and thicker than many other types of weave.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Domestic and Commercial.

The domestic end-user segment dominated the North America and Europe luxury interior fabric market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.6% in 2020. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for branded and luxury interior fabrics for domestic households as well as increasing spending on home décor.

The Commercial fabrics confront conventional definitions of sustainability. These fabrics are designed specifically to enhance and perform in environments that require varying degrees of durability.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.5% in 2020.

The online distribution channel is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028.

North America & Europe Luxury Interior Fabric Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Key Companies Profile

The industry has a large number of international and regional players. The impact of these major players on the market is quite high as a majority of them have vast networks across the globe to reach out to their large customer bases. Key players operating in the market for luxury interior fabric, particularly in Europe and North America regions, are focusing on strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, new collection launches, and partnerships in order to drive revenue growth and reinforce their positions in the market.

Some prominent players in the global North America & Europe Luxury Interior Fabric market include

Jim Thompson Fabrics

Pierre Frey

Style Library

The Romo Group

Kravet Inc.

Dedar S.p.A

Nina Campbell

De Le Cuona

Rubelli SPA

Nobilis

Colefax Group plc

