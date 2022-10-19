What is the breakup of the Americas Enzymes market based on the product type?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Americas Enzymes Industry Overview

The Americas Enzymes Market size is expected to reach USD 8.62 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for proteases and carbohydrase in food and beverage applications in the North American region, especially in the U.S. The increasing demand for specialty enzymes in numerous applications, such as diagnostics, pharmaceutical, research, and biotechnology, is anticipated to trigger market growth in the near future. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the application of enzymes in protein engineering technology and high opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to positively impact the market demand.

With the emergence of technologies such as genetic engineering, key manufacturers have a choice of producing the required amounts of enzymes in specific production hosts such as transgenic plants and microorganisms. The market players are inclined toward backward integration by using suitable microorganisms including fungi, yeast, and bacteria to produce enzymes and further utilize the same for production on a commercial scale.

Carbohydrase is widely used as a catalyst to convert carbohydrates into sugar syrup, including glucose and fructose, in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors. The growing use of carbohydrase as an ingredient and a processing aid in sugar production is expected to augment the segment growth over the forecast period. Enzymes play a significant role in developing healthy food and beverage products. Rising consumer preference for a nutritional diet, along with encouraging government initiatives for promoting industrial growth in emerging economies, such as Brazil, is expected to positively impact the growth of the food and beverage sector.

Americas Enzymes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Americas enzymes market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Plants, Animals and Microorganisms.

In terms of revenue, microorganisms dominated the market with a share of 85.61% in 2020. This is attributed to their multiple uses in the production of food items, such as baked goods, dairy items, beer, and processed foods.

Animal-based enzymes are obtained from the stomach and pancreas of swine and cattle. The consumption of meat or eggs may cause bacterial infections in some consumers, which may hamper the market growth.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases and Others.

In terms of revenue, carbohydrasedominated the market with a share of 47.52% in 2020. This is attributed to the rising demand for amylases and pectinases in fruit juice processing for maceration, liquefaction, and clarification to enhance the quantity and quality of the product.

Proteases are extensively used for protein breakdown in various end-use industries, including animal feed, chemicals, detergents, food, and pharmaceutical. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the decreasing nutrition level has led to a surge in protein consumption, which is expected to augment the demand for proteases in the food industry over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Industrial Enzymes and Specialty Enzymes.

The Industrial enzymes held the largest share of 54.53% in 2020. In the industrial enzymes segment, food and beverages dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the various attributes associated with the product.

Americas Enzymes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Central and South America

Key Companies Profile

The leaders are well equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are engaged in several research & development activities. These players are considered among the largest companies in terms of employee count, revenue, clientele base, and global footprint. The major three companies are well integrated across the value chain and serve the customers of the American region with the utmost efficiency.

Some prominent players in the global Americas Enzymes market include

Novozymes

DSM

DuPont

BASF SE

Novus International

Associated British Foods plc

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Adisseo

