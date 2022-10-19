Cyber Security Services Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cyber Security Services Industry Overview

The global Cyber Security Services Market size is expected to reach USD 192.70 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continued cybersecurity breaches on the enterprise and individual levels, and the subsequent need to address the vulnerabilities in networks, apps, and systems, are the factors expected to drive the growth. The need for identifying advanced, persistent threats to networks, monitoring critical infrastructure 24/7, and penetration testing applications for meeting various regulatory compliance standards and acts, such as FISMA, MARS-E, PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), and HIPAA, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

As cyberattacks are getting more and more sophisticated, cyber security services are also evolving accordingly. Some of the common cyber security services include penetration testing, bug bounty, and Managed Detection Response (MDR), and the demand for these and other similar services are growing in line with the continued deployment of digital and cloud-based applications. These services help enterprises identify IT infrastructure vulnerabilities, fix the bugs, and gain access to the necessary remedies for tackling cyberattacks. Additionally, as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, work-from-home and remote working mandates are impelling employees to connect with unsecured networks. Hackers are taking this opportunity to exploit the loopholes and particularly infiltrate corporate web applications. Hence, incumbents of several industries are in a dire need to continuously monitor the evolving cyber threats and safeguard their enterprise systems.

Cyber Security Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cyber security services market based on service type, professional services, managed services, industry vertical, and region:

Based on the Service Type Insights, the market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

The professional services segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a market share of more than 72.0%.

The managed services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 11.0% over the forecast period. The evolving threat landscape and the hardships in managing every aspect of the cyber threat landscape in-house are prompting organizations to partner with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

Based on the Professional Service Insights, the market is segmented into Integration, Support and Maintenance, Training, Consulting, and Advisory, Penetration Testing, Bug Bounty and Others.

The training, consulting, and advisory segment dominated the cyber security services market in 2020 with an overall market share of more than 39.0%. Businesses can typically face a myriad of challenges ranging from the implementation of solutions to managing the regulatory requirements.

The penetration testing segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 21.0% over the forecast period. Organizations opt for penetration testing services to identify the weaknesses of their infrastructure and applications, gauge the effectiveness of the existing controls, discover new bugs, and test applications that are at the risk of potential cyberattacks.

Based on the Managed Service Insights, the market is segmented into Managed Detection Response (MDR), Managed Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM), Compliance and Vulnerability Management and Others.

The Managed Detection Response (MDR) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period.

The compliance and vulnerability management segment within the managed services is contributing over 16.9% share in 2020. SMEs and large enterprises operate and deploy several applications across networks and, in turn, increase risks of several unidentified vulnerabilities within networks.

Based on the Industry Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Defense/ Government, Energy, Manufacturing and Others.

The defense/ government segment dominated the market in 2020 with an overall market share of more than 23.0%.

The healthcare segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of more than 11.2% over the forecast period. While healthcare services are being digitized aggressively, the growing adoption of technology-aided applications to maintain the records of patients, employees, and organizations has equally increased the risks of cyberattacks.

