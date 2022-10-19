What are the growth opportunities of U.S. Faucet market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Faucet Industry Overview

The U.S. Faucet Market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for home furnishings and fittings is driving the market. According to the Leading Indicator for Remodeling Activity (LIRA), home improvement spending grew at 6.0% annually in 2019.

The growing construction of smart homes and smart bathrooms can be attributed to an increasing number of consumers showing a preference for a spa-like experience at home. Digital faucets that operate on sensors serve as a means of conserving water and energy through different features such as reduced tap flow, digital temperature control settings, touchless technology, infrared tap technology, and timed settings.

The U.S. EPA Water Sense label on sink faucets and accessories indicates that they use a maximum of 1.5 gallons of water per minute, which reduces a sink’s water flow by 30.0% compared to a standard flow of 2.2 gallons per minute. Thus, rising consciousness among consumers to save water is driving the demand for smart bathroom fittings and digital taps.

U.S. Faucet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. faucet market on the basis of end-user, application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

In terms of revenue, the commercial segment dominated the U.S. faucet market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.1% in 2020.

The residential segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. High spending on household accessories by younger house owners is driving the residential segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Kitchen, Bathroom and Others.

In terms of revenue, the bathroom segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 48.5% in 2020.

The kitchen segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, ascending with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of high-tech faucets is supporting the growth of the segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into E-commerce, Multi-brand Retailers and Local Plumbing Supply Stores.

In terms of revenue, the multi-brand retailer segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 58.5% in 2020. This high share is attributed to the fact that multi-brand retail stores are the most preferred distribution channel owing to their provision of detailed instructions about installation by product specialists.

The e-commerce segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, ascending with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

U.S. Faucet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Northeast

Southwest

Midwest

West

Southeast

Key Companies Profile

The key players account for a significant market share and have a strong presence across the country. Moreover, the market comprises small to midsized players, who offer a selected range of faucets and mostly serve local customers. In order to bolster their brand visibility, gain new customers, and drive revenue growth, several faucet manufacturers in the U.S. are participating in national as well as international events.

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Faucet market include

Kohler Co

Kraus, USA

American Standard Brands

GROHE America Inc.

Pfister

Delta Faucet Company

Moen Incorporated

Aqua Source Faucet

