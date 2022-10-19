Australia Kids Scooter Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Australia Kids Scooter Industry Overview

The Australia Kids Scooter Market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. With changing lifestyles, riding a kids scooter is considered to be a fun activity, which is becoming increasingly popular among children during their leisure time with their friends. The activity is further supported by parents who encourage scootering for children in their day-to-day life as it helps in gaining self-confidence and traffic knowledge. Furthermore, daily scootering results in learning technical and mechanical skills.

The company, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd., offers training programs on safety and correct handling techniques on Micro Mobility Day. Every year, more than six thousand children participate in the training course. The course focuses on braking technologies as well as understanding and awareness related to danger. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on product adoption, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

With the growing demand for scooters among consumers in the country, the Australian government is changing laws in favor of electric scooter riders and owners. Governments are normalizing norms to boost the adoption of electric scooters to reduce traffic congestion, public transport overcrowding, and associated environmental and economic costs. For instance, in December 2019, the ACT government announced that they would be legalizing the use of electric scooters on footpaths and shared paths, following increased public demand. Canberra residents are now permitted to travel at speeds of up to 15km/h on footpaths and up to 25km/h in all other permitted locations.

Australia Kids Scooter Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Australia kids scooter market on the basis of product, type, and distribution channel:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into 2-Wheel and 3-Wheel.

In terms of value, the 3-wheel segment dominated the market with a share of almost 65.0% in 2020. The segment is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

The 2-wheel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028. Scooters with two wheels are generally popular among older kids with a well-developed sense of balance.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Electric and Non-electric/Kick.

The non-electric/kick segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 76.0% in 2020 owing to its low cost and easy usage.

The electric segment is expected to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The ongoing development of electric scooters (e-scooters) has evolved into an international business, thanks to the growing popularity among children.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

In terms of value, the offline channel dominated the market with a share of 81.1% in 2020. This is attributed to the rising number of sporting goods retailing stores, resulting in increasing shelf space for the marketing of products.

The online channel is estimated to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. Consumer interest in online shopping is increasing due to the convenience it offers, lucrative offers and discounts, home delivery options, and the availability of varied products.

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players account for a considerable market share, have diverse product portfolios, and have a strong presence across the country. Moreover, the market includes small to mid-sized players, who offer a selected range of kids’ scooters.

Some prominent players in the global Australia Kids Scooter market include

Micro Scooters Australia

Razor USA LLC

Globber

Fuzion Scooter

Radio Flyer

