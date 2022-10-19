Software As A Medical Device Market Is Expected To Boom At A CAGR of 16.7% To Reach US$ 5.4 Bn By 2032

Software as a Medical Device Market Analysis, By Device Type (Smartphones, Laptops/Desktops, Wearable Devices), By Software Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning), By application, By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global software as a medical device market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion and is expected to boom at a CAGR of 16.7% to reach US$ 5.4 billion by the end of 2032.

Revenue from the software as a medical device (SaMD) market accounts for around 1% share of the global medical devices market.

Prominent Key Players Of The Software as a Medical Device Market Survey Report:

  • GE Healthcare
  • iCAD Inc.
  • Hyperfine Research
  • Star
  • Tietronix Software, Inc.
  • S3 Connected Health
  • Ideagen
  • BrightInsight, Inc
  • Inzentiz
  • Zühlke Group
  • Orthogonal

Segmentation of Software as a Medical Device Industry Research

  • By Device Type :
    • Smartphones
    • Laptops/Desktops
    • Wearable Devices
  • By Software Technology :
    • Artificial Intelligence
    • Machine Learning
  • By Application :
    • Screening and Diagnosis
    • Monitoring and Alerting
    • Chronic Condition & Disease Management
    • Digital Therapeutics

The report covers following Software as a Medical Device Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Software as a Medical Device market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Software as a Medical Device
  • Latest industry Analysis on Software as a Medical Device Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Software as a Medical Device Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Software as a Medical Device demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Software as a Medical Device major players
  • Software as a Medical Device Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Software as a Medical Device demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Software as a Medical Device Market report include:

  • How the market for Software as a Medical Device has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Software as a Medical Device on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Software as a Medical Device?
  • Why the consumption of Software as a Medical Device highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

