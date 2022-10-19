Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Research Report on Current Status and Future Growth Prospects to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-19— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market is expected to reach USD 199.5 billion by 2030 from USD 70.7 billion in 2021. The global database management systems (DBMS) market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Database management systems (DBMS) are designed to define, store, retrieve, and manipulate the information within a database. It lets in customers to create, maintain, and manipulate databases. DBMS manipulates the database as per the consumer requirements. Using DBMS ensures that the data of an enterprise is clean, consistent, secure, relevant, and helps concurrency.

Along with the trendy database functionalities (e.g., CRUD operations), DBMS software has plenty superior management capabilities. These encompass features like greater metadata visibility and analysis, in-depth and customized reporting, overall performance monitoring, utilization analytics, and compliance checks. Extensive options may additionally provide competencies of database backup software, statistics replication software, disaster recovery software, or disaster recuperation as a service (DRaaS) software.

Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global database management systems (DBMS) market based on type, and deployment mode at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Analysis, by Type

Relational Database

NoSQL

Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Database Management Systems (DBMS) revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Database Management Systems (DBMS) revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Database Management Systems (DBMS) sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Database Management Systems (DBMS) Manufacturers –

Amazon.com Inc

Cloudera Inc

Embarcadero Technologies Inc. (Idera Inc)

EnterpriseDB

International Business Machines Corporation

MariaDB Corporation

MarkLogic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

