Healthcare sector anticipated to spearhead the market growth in the upcoming years

According to the latest study, the market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for Stackable Beaker will witness steady recovery in short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. The surge in demand from scientific laboratories will create opportunities in near future. Sales of Stackable Beaker are expected to expand at a CAGR of 5 to 6% from 2021 to 2031.

What is Driving Demand for Stackable Beaker?

The characteristics such as high Chemical resistance, higher durability, High-temperature operability, and an easily stackable design that ensures efficient use of workspace have advocated the use of Stackable Beaker amongst the end-users. Chemical testing applications for healthcare and Lifesciences laboratory work are projected to be a lucrative avenue for global and regional manufacturers.

Sales of Stackable Beaker in scientific laboratories are anticipated to grow higher due to enhancement in research and development activities for various developments and innovations. Along with that educational organizations are expected to raise the sales growth in the upcoming period due to the development of high-quality educational Laboratories in various regions.

Key Segments

  • By Material Type
    • PMP
    • HDPE
    • PPCO
    • PFA
  • By Temperature range
    • 100-120 °C
    • 120-150 °C
    • 150-170 °C
    • 170-250 °C
  • By Applications
    • Education laboratories
    • Science Labs
    • Industrial Labs.
    • Healthcare and Medical
  • By Type
    • Handle
    • Handle less
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Others
    •  Europe
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • France
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • BENELUX
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China
      • Japan
      • South Korea
    • South Asia & Pacific
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Oceania
      • Rest of South Asia & Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Other Middle East
      • North Africa
      • South Africa
      • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Stackable Beaker?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Stackable Beaker include

  • DWK Life Sciences Limited
  • United Scientific Supplies
  • Lab-vida plastics
  • glasscolabs
  • Vishal Steel Products
  • Jensen Inert Products
  • BrandTech Scientific Inc.
  • Dynalab Corp.
  • Lapmaster Wolters
  • Quark Enterprises Inc.
  • Ted Pella Inc.
  • Cargille-Sacher Laboratories Inc.

