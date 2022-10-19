Worldwide Shipments Of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Are Anticipated To Increase At An Impressive CAGR of 9.1% By 2027

As of 2022, revenue from the global anesthesia monitoring devices market stands at US$ 2.2 billion and is projected to climb to US$ 3.4 billion by the end of 2027. Over the next five years, worldwide shipments of anesthesia monitoring devices are anticipated to increase at an impressive CAGR of 9.1%.

Sales of anesthesia monitoring systems are expected to increase faster in China than the world’s average, at 11% CAGR through 2027.

Prominent Key Players Of The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Survey Report:

Mindray Medical International Limited

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Masimo Corporation

Monitor Mask Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Schiller AG

Pfizer Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Criticare Systems Inc.

HEYER Medical AG

Segments of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Industry Research

By Product Type : Basic Anesthesia Monitors Integrated Anesthesia Workstations Advanced Anesthesia Monitors Gas Monitors Standalone Capnography Monitors Monitors for Depth of Anesthesia MRI-compatible Anesthesia Monitors Other Product Types

By End User : Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



