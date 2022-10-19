Security Printing Market Become Dominant At CAGR Of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028

Security Printing Industry Overview

The global security printing market size was valued at USD 2.94 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Security printing is used in the printing of items that necessitate authentication such as stock certificates, postage stamps, banknotes, identity cards, product authentication, and passports. Security printing comprises intaglio printing, holograms, special paper, copying marks, micro-printing, security threads, anti-magnetic inks, watermarks, and serial numbers. Security printing is used to avoid illegal activities such as forgery, counterfeiting, and tempering. Various computer systems to some extent depend on secure printing to assure important aspects of protection. Many software products obtain protection against forgery by using holographic stickers that are designed to tear when detached from the package. Therefore, the implementation of security measures is essential to assure the user that the item has not been altered after leaving the manufacturing or packing unit, which can be undertaken by security printing.

Moreover, numerous companies are investing in the R&D of securer technology for prime security. Governments of many developed and developing economies are also adopting and backing these advancements to minimize economic loss due to tampering and counterfeiting. The implementation of hybrid printing papers in the printing of currency is anticipated to control corruption, money laundering, and counterfeiting of currency hence burgeoning the market.

Security inks are an important factor propelling the global market growth. Security regulations combined with law enforcement are a significant factor boosting this market. Moreover, increasing fraudulent activities in financial institutions, personal identities, tax and postage stamps coupled with alternation and tampering in branding of industry products is a driving factor in the growth of the market. Additionally, awareness regarding fraud and counterfeit activities among consumers is predicted to support the market growth during the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted the overall global economy and, consequently, the security printing industry. Initially, Europe and the Asia Pacific were some of the worst affected regions in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients across the globe. Further, the situation worsened in the U.S. as well. Due to the rapid spread of the virus, the governments issued an order for the complete lockdown of some key cities. The complete lockdown affected the production of security printing manufacturers. This is attributed to the labor shortage and the complete disruption of logistics and supply chain in the nation. The halt in the production of security printers and their components is hindering the overall market growth in the first and second quarters of 2020.

Security Printing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global security printing market based on printing type, application, and, region:

Security Printing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Screen Printing Letterpress Printing Digital Printing Lithographic Printing Intaglio Printing Others



Security Printing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Cheques Legal & Government Documents Certificates Others



Security Printing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

February 2019: DSS introduced a new mobile application as part of its DSS Authentiguard solution. The application can be used on both iOS and Android smartphones and features quick and easy authentication of products in the field and offers retrieval of product origin, destination, movement, and other supply chain-related information.

