U.S. Integrated Operating Rooms Market To Witness Growth Owing To Technological Advancements

U.S. Integrated Operating Rooms Industry Overview

The U.S. integrated operating rooms market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive & image-guided procedures and the growing popularity of integrated ORs are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure and the rising number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are also expected to fuel market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has created both public health and economic crisis in the U.S. Moreover, it has compelled the healthcare industry to take quick actions for the development of therapeutic and preventive measures.

The economic crisis is unparalleled in its scale: The pandemic has led to disruption in supply chain, product demand, and economy. The COVID-19 impact on surgical practice is extensive, ranging from procedural prioritization, workforce & staffing issues, transmission risk during procedures.

In minimally invasive surgery, specialists use several techniques to ensure minimum injury to the body. With the introduction of truly integrated solutions, minimally invasive procedures are replacing traditional surgical care in the medical field. Frequent innovations in minimally invasive procedures have made them beneficial for individuals suffering from several health conditions. Hence, these procedures are widely accepted in the market.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Brainlab announced acquiring Mint Medical GmbH. This move provides evidence to the company’s focus on digital health and to advance in the fields of structured diagnosis, analysis, and treatment of cancer and other illnesses to address the demand for modern medication and personalized treatments.

January 2021: Stryker publicized the acquisition of OrthoSensor, Inc., a frontrunner in the digital evolution for total joint replacement. This move is expected to strengthen its market position.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. integrated operating rooms market include:

Stryker

Brainlab AG

Barco

Steris Plc

Arthrex, Inc.

Karl Storz

Olympus Corp.

Getinge AB

Skytron, LLC

Caresyntax

Sony

