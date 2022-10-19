Medivic Train Ambulance Service in Jamshedpur Manages Medical Transportation via ICU-Train Ambulances

Jamshedpur, India, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — The necessity of an excellent train ambulance can be met by availing of the services delivered by Train Ambulance Services in Jamshedpur offered by Medivic Train Ambulance. We tend to be the best alternative that matches the comforting and risk-free transportation needs of the patients and offers the hospital-like comfort and safety of an advanced medical setup built inside the train compartment. It so happens that we book tickets on trains that are running accurately and are somewhat on time so that they don’t get delayed in reaching their specific destination without much delay.

Our services are considered the most efficient as we offer a cost-contained budget with proper transparency maintained throughout the process of booking. The team of Train Ambulance from Jamshedpur transformed the train compartment to resemble a hospital-like setting with the latest and modern-day medical equipment like Pulse oximeter, suction pumps, Oxygen cylinders, Defibrillator, Sphygmomanometer, Cardiac monitors, and Nebulizers present inside the train coach to offer a trouble-free traveling experience to the ailing individuals.

Medivic Train Ambulance Service in Guwahati Makes Train Ambulance Easily Accessible for All Patients

We at Medivic Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati make arrangements in the train ambulance within the allotted time of 24 hours and offer evacuation without any breach. Our casualty-free transfer makes the best solution when the health of the patient is not stable enough to opt for an air or road ambulance. We operate with a team of dedicated and proficient personnel that manages the administration of medication and medical assistance throughout the journey keeping the condition of the patient normal.

Once we at Train Ambulance in Guwahati got contacted for shifting a patient to the medical center. The patient was old enough to be taken via an aircraft and the condition of the patient was not stable so he can opt for a commercial means of transport via road. We were equipped with a train ambulance with all the necessary medical advancements that could have been significant as per the health and underlying medical state of the patient. We completely sanitized the train coach and made it infection free before shifting the patient and took a skilled paramedic to monitor the health of the patient. We checked the supply of oxygen throughout the transfer process and manage the medication to be delivered to the patient. The geriatric patient was shifted without any trouble and was taken to the desired healthcare facility without any discomfort.