Antibacterial Products Market Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2028

Antibacterial Products Industry Overview

The global antibacterial products market size was valued at USD 27.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for antibacterial products owing to the rising customer awareness about cleanliness is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of bacterial and viral diseases, such as cellulitis, impetigo, and leprosy, has boosted the demand for such products among consumers across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a vital role in boosting the demand for these products as the consumers’ inclination has shifted towards antibacterial skin & personal hygiene products.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Antibacterial Products Market

The significant demand for hand soaps, masks, hand washes, and hand sanitizers to prevent the increased risks associated with bacterial infections is driving the market growth. Skin-conscious consumers are opting for safer skincare and hygiene solutions that support the skin’s microbiome and prevent bacterial infections, such as acne and breakouts.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85% of Americans between the ages of 12 and 24 years experience at least minor acne and more than 5.1 million people sought medical treatment for acne. These factors are expected to drive the demand for antibacterial products to prevent acne breakouts during the forecast period.

Moreover, individuals with sensitive skin, weak immune systems, and diabetes are prone to skin infections including cellulitis, impetigo, and staphylococcal (staph), which leads to skin problems, such as rashes, swelling, redness, pain, pus, and itching. These instances are further expected to drive the adoption of antibacterial products in the coming years.

Product manufacturers are coming up with innovative launches to engage an increasing number of consumers. For instance, in March 2021, Keepers Collective LLC launched its new range of honey face wash, which contains antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that prevent dirt and help eliminate bacteria from the skin to treat and prevent blemishes.

Major players, such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, have been at the forefront in providing aid and relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and spreading awareness about basic hand hygiene. For instance, in January 2020, the company’s most recognized brand Dettol donated RMB 50 million along with antibacterial products to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in China. The company donated soaps and sanitizer products to Wuhan’s hospitals.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports.

Fragrance Market – The global fragrance market size was valued at USD 70.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising importance of personal hygiene and grooming among both men and women is expected to remain one of the key driving factors.

– The global fragrance market size was valued at USD 70.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising importance of personal hygiene and grooming among both men and women is expected to remain one of the key driving factors. Hand Sanitizer Market – The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Rising global awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene is expected to drive the demand for hand sanitizer as it is an antiseptic solution, which is used as an alternative to soap and water.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: AVA Group’s brand Medimix launched its new range of antibacterial hand sanitizer gels. The product contains aloe vera, glycerin, and basil extracts.

AVA Group’s brand Medimix launched its new range of antibacterial hand sanitizer gels. The product contains aloe vera, glycerin, and basil extracts. August 2020: Farouk Systems Inc.’s brand BioSilk launched its new range of antibacterial hand soaps and lotions.

Farouk Systems Inc.’s brand BioSilk launched its new range of antibacterial hand soaps and lotions. August 2020: The U.K., Unilever’s brand Lifebuoy launched its new line of hand sanitizer gel, liquid handwash, moisturizing hand cream, and antibacterial hydrating cream enriched with antibacterial ingredients.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global antibacterial products market include

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Unilever

GOJO Industries, Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Bielenda

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Farouk Systems, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Antibacterial Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.