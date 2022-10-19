Calcium Hypochlorite Market Production and Revenue Analysis Report 2028

Calcium Hypochlorite Industry Overview

The global calcium hypochlorite market size was valued at USD 572.82 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is driven by the rising product demand from various end-user applications, such as detergents, house cleaners, food & beverages, pulp & paper, and water treatment among others. These applications are increasingly using the product to disinfect and purify the systems effectively. The product demand is driven by growing awareness among consumers to improve the quality and hygiene levels of products. In offices, hospitals, and homes, it is used to eliminate any kind of bacteria or viruses present in the surroundings. It is also widely used to purify drinking water.

It is an inorganic compound used as an ingredient in chlorine powder, bleaching powder, etc. It has a strong smell of chlorine as it decomposes slowly in the moist air. It is widely used for disinfecting swimming pools, purifying water, and bleaching textiles and paper. In water treatment applications, it is used as a bleaching agent as it has a large quantity of chlorine and is very stable.

The wide usage of this product in spas and swimming pools is anticipated to positively impact the market growth across the world. The growing population in urban areas across the globe has led to a rise in the instances of water-borne diseases. The lack of enough space for accommodation leads to an unhygienic environment.

Calcium hypochlorite is widely used to purify drinking water and is thus, expected to witness a substantial demand worldwide over the forecast period. The product is also utilized in detergents applications. Moreover, increasing awareness about hygiene among the masses, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to fuel the demand. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global calcium hypochlorite market include

Hawkins Chemical, Inc.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sigura

Sinopec

Westlake Chemical Corp.

American Elements

Haviland USA

Tosoh Corp.

