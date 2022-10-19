Gene Amplification Technologies Market Demand, Business Prospects, and Leading Players Updates 2028

Gene Amplification Technologies Industry Overview

The global gene amplification technologies market size was valued at USD 26.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing need for research and development in the field of molecular diagnostics, genomics, biological research, and genetic testing is a key factor fueling market growth. The constant development of numerous diagnostic tests based on various gene amplification methods for COVID-19 has further driven the market. A PCR-based diagnostic test is considered to be the gold standard approach for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Several product launches and technological advancements by the key players are expected to provide sensitive and rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 at POC settings.

The constantly expanding landscape of advanced DNA multiplication technologies is one of the key driving forces of the market. Owing to the technological advancements concerning loop-mediated amplification, substitutes and advanced technologies such as Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification (NASBA), Rolling Circle Amplification (RCA), and Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) have been extensively studied.

These techniques are witnessing increased traction owing to their advantages such as no requirement of expensive thermal cyclers, rapid amplification kinetics, and easy multiplication from a single cell. These factors are expected to propel the usage of products offered in this market and thereby augment the organic revenue generation.

The applicability of gene amplification and vector engineering is increasing the demand for gene amplification assays. Moreover, the usage of gene amplification technologies for revolutionizing the diagnosis of inherited, infectious, and systemic diseases is anticipated to increase revenue growth in the sector.

Market Share Insights

July 2021: BioGX was granted the EUA for its Xfree COVID-19 test by the U.S. FDA. This is a high-throughput, RT-PCR test kit.

BioGX was granted the EUA for its Xfree COVID-19 test by the U.S. FDA. This is a high-throughput, RT-PCR test kit. April 2021: Hologic acquired the Finnish-French molecular test maker – Mobidiag to cope up with the growing COVID-19 diagnostic demand.

Hologic acquired the Finnish-French molecular test maker – Mobidiag to cope up with the growing COVID-19 diagnostic demand. April 2021: Chinese researchers developed an ultrasensitive and rapid ELISA test based on rolling circle amplification for the early diagnosis of various diseases.

Chinese researchers developed an ultrasensitive and rapid ELISA test based on rolling circle amplification for the early diagnosis of various diseases. January 2021: Luna SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR Assay Kit was introduced by New England BioLabs, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.) for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global gene amplification technologies market include

QIAGEN

New England Biolabs

Illumina Inc.

Yikang Gene

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Silicon Biosystems

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Danaher Corporation

4basebio AG

LGC Group

Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

MyBioSource

