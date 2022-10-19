NCC Limited partners with CDE Asia for Samruddhi Mahamarg Project

Kolkata, India, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Led by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Samruddhi Mahamarg or Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, India’s longest Greenfield Road project, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai aims to minimize the commute time between the two cities from 14 hours to 8 hours. It is a planned 6-lane wide (expandable to 8), 701 km long access-controlled expressway, comprising a total of 16 packages. Package 3 of the project has been awarded to NCC Limited. Supposedly the longest package in the entire project with a scope of 73.367 km, it will connect the villages Ashta and Wadhona Ramnath in the Amravati district.

NCC Limited, with more than 4 decades of operations, has a legacy of contributing to prominent urban infrastructure projects with uncompromising standards.

Even before receiving the official documents for the allotted package, NCC Limited approached CDE Asia, the pioneer in the wet processing equipment for M-Sand for a partnership on this gigantic project. After their initial meeting with the CDE Asia officials, Mr. Krishnam Raju, General Manager of NCC visited one of their clients’ site in Karnataka, which further boosted his confidence in the CDE Asia plant.

Understanding the importance and immensity of the project at hand, we aimed to secure the client’s trust by introducing him to the finest product from our flagship Combo platform – Combo X70. The plant has the caliber to process crushed rock fines to produce Manufactured Sand (M-Sand) with an accurate cut point of 75 microns of fine particles and requires minimal maintenance. It is equipped with feeding, grading, dewatering, water recycling, conveying, and sludge handling functions, making it an admirable feat in the field of wet processing equipment. The sophisticated plant features our patented Hydrocyclone and thickener combo technology to ensure consistent production of M-sand quality as per IS Standard (Zone I-IV).

The breakthrough technology employed ensures sustainable use of resources, such as zero effluent discharge and more than 95% water recycling capacity. The plant causes no additional pollution and promotes optimum resource utilization and output recovery. Impressed with the plant’s cutting-edge features, such as the customizable feed capacity of 70-100 TPH, and ability to function at an optimum power capacity of 110 KW, NCC decided to commission four plants at once!

As a result of the smart decision to deploy our expert technology, CDE Asia and NCC Limited successfully collaborated to accomplish the production of a huge quantity of M-Sand for the project. The scope of work included the construction of 2 interchanges, 18 service roads, 26 cart tracks, 1 flyover, 4 major bridges, 1 Road over Bridge, 50 minor bridges, 23 VUPs, 9 LVUP, 33 PUPs, and 74 culvert boxes.

NCC started work in mid-2019 and wrapped up the project in two and half years. Completing the project amidst the ongoing pandemic was a challenge but the efficient and hassle-free operation of CDE Asia’s sand washing plants enabled the supply of adequate quantities of M-Sand in due time and facilitated in completion of the project on time.

“We are extremely elated with our association with CDE Asia and take extreme pride in stating that we took the sound decision of going forward with the installation of the Combo X70 plants. The plants have run for about 17,000 hours and produced nearly 12.3 lakh tonnes of sand for the entire package. The CDE Asia family has been with us through every step of this remarkable journey and they have been true progress partners along the way” says Mr. Sanjay Verma, Head – Asset Management Department (AMD), NCC Limited.

Manish Madhogaria, Chief Business Officer, CDE Asia, said, “It was a rewarding experience working alongside NCC Limited on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Project. Being India’s most challenging Greenfield project to date, this was a perfect occasion to test the efficacy of our sand washing solutions against a big-scale operating setup. We are thankful to them for trusting us for this landmark project.”

