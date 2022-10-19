Shipping Software Market 2022 Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Comparative carrier pricing on shipments, mass editing and printing of shipment information, and personalized tracking and confirmation messages are just a few of the services that shipping software offers businesses to help them organize and simplify their outbound shipments to clients. Shipping software uses templates and visual proof to enable users to handle order returns and documentation after an outbound shipment. These features could help future orders by streamlining and automating operations.

Global Shipping Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global shipping software market based on deployment, software type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Shipping Software Market Analysis, by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Shipping Software Market Analysis, by Software Type

E-commerce Shipping

Freight Management System

Multi-carrier Shipping System

Shipment Tracking

Shipping Label

Global Shipping Software Market Analysis, by Application

Retail & E-commerce

3PL/Contract Logistics

Courier & Postal Services

Freight/Cargo Forwarding

Global Shipping Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Shipping Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Shipping Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Shipping Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Shipping Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shipping Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Shipping Software Manufacturers –

Logistyx Technologies

AfterShip

Descartes System Group

EASYPOST

Interapptive, Inc.

Jolly Technologies Inc.

Kubix

Manhattan Associates

Mecalux

Metapack

Oracle Corporation

Ordoro, Inc.

Pitney Bowes

Proship Inc.

SAP SE

Shiphawk

ShippingEasy

ShipStation

Webgility Inc.

XPS Parcel

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Shipping Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Shipping Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

