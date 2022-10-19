Transportation Management System Market Overview with In-depth Analysis and Experts Review Report 2022-2030

Cloud-based SaaS solutions will drive the market, mergers, and acquisitions, consolidate top-tier TMS product providers with new age/start-up solutions, improve bilateral connections between countries, and expand international trade.

Transportation management systems benefit incumbents in many different industries by lowering overall costs, increasing shipment efficiency, and enhancing supply chain visibility. Users may effectively manage logistical processes, connect and interact with business partners, reuse and share supply chain data, and improve time-to-value with cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the use of transportation management systems is closely related to freight savings brought about by process optimization, effective routing, and the choice of affordable transportation options.

Global Transportation Management System Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global transportation management system market based on component, deployment mode, transportation mode, vertical, and end-user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Component

Solution Planning And Execution Order Management Audit, Payment and Claims Analytics And Reporting Routing And Tracking

Services Consulting Implementation And Integration Support And Maintenance



Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by End-User

Shippers

3PL

Others

Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Vertical

Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Global Transportation Management System Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Transportation Management System Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Transportation Management System revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Transportation Management System revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transportation Management System sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Transportation Management System Manufacturers –

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

C.H. Robinson

E2open

Trimble

WiseTech Global

Descartes Systems Group

MercuryGate International

Blue Yonder

Transplace

Alpega Group

Worldwide Express

Infor

Generix Group

3Gtms

Shipwell

3T Logistics & Technology Group

Ratelinx

oTMS

nShift

BlueRock Logistics

Elemica

TESISQUARE

DDS Logistics

Supplystack

vTradEx

Shiptify

GlobalTranz

InMotion Global

MP Objects

One Network Enterprises

Envase Technologies

IntelliTrans

Allotrac

Revenova

Princeton TMX

CTSI Global

Ultraship TMS

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Transportation Management System Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Transportation Management System Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: