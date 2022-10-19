Global Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1.78 Billion By The End Of 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide consumption of industrial knitting equipment is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2032. Currently, the global industrial knitting equipment market is valued at US$ 1.26 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.78 billion by the end of 2032.

Demand for circular knitting equipment is increasing rapidly in the textile industry due to its ability to produce special fabrics at a high speed and of better quality.

Knitting equipment is used to create knitted fabrics by interlacing one or more yarns with a single loop. The idea of creating yarn right at the knitting machine spurred a revolution in the textile industry, even though industrial knitting facilities first developed in the late 18th century.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-Jacquard Jacquard



Auto Stripe Equipment

Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Technical Textiles

Medical Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Readymade Clothes

Others

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

3D Industrial Knitting to Pave Way for New Opportunities

Automation is not new to the industrial knitting equipment market or the textile industry. However, it has its limitations. Garment manufacturers can produce thousands of identical-looking knitted apparel in a day with the current machinery. The current scenario overlooks the demand for custom-designed apparel which has been on a rise. Textile manufacturers, however, have been unable to capitalize on the trend owing to the lack of expertise and equipment required to produce custom-design apparel.

A recent breakthrough in the knitting industry finally shows the potential to open up new prospects in the textile market. Researchers at Carnage Mellon University have written a sophisticated algorithm that can transform 3D designs into stitch-by-stitch instructions for industrial knitting equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Textile manufacturers are focusing on the new-age technology to gain more control over the design, shape, and quality of the finished products which has helped industrial knitting equipment garner popularity.

Advancements in technology and breakthroughs in multiple verticals have enabled researchers to experiment with the utility of knitting equipment in verticals other than the textile industry.

For instance :

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10 feet tall, which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

