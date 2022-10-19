Gas Spring Industry Analysis Shows That Global Demand Enjoyed Year-On-Year (Yoy) Growth Of 5.4% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Gas Springs Lockable Gas Springs Standard Gas Springs Dampers Hydraulic Gas Spring Dampers Friction Gas Spring Dampers

Maximum Force Below 250 N Gas Springs 251 – 500 N Gas Springs 501 – 750 N Gas Springs 751 – 1000 N Gas Springs Above 1000 N Gas Springs

Mounting Orientation Horizontal Gas Springs Vertical Gas Springs Vertical Rod Up Gas Springs Vertical Rod Down Gas Springs Custom Orientation

Maximum Stroke Length <75 mm Gas Springs 76 – 150 mm Gas Springs 151 – 300 mm Gas Springs 301 – 450 mm Gas Springs >450 mm Gas Springs

Sales Channel OEM Sales of Gas Springs Aftermarket Sales of Gas Springs

Application Gas Springs for Automotive Gas Springs for Aerospace, Marine & Rail Gas Springs for Home and Office Equipment Gas Springs for Industrial Machinery & Automation Gas Springs for Healthcare Others



Market Players :-

Stabilus GmbH

Beijer Alma

Barnes Group

Suspa GmbH

BANSBACH EASYLIFT

Camloc

Dadco

Special Springs

DICTATOR Technik GmbH

Pascal Engineering

Tecapres

Showa Corporation

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

