Dermatology Devices Market Will Continue Gaining From Increasing Willingness Among Patients And Families To Spend On Advanced Healthcare – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Dermatology Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Dermatology Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=97

Revenue from the global dermatology devices market reached US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2031. This data has been analyzed in a recently updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. As per the study, the dermatology devices market is anticipated to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 12.5% over the next ten years.

CAGR (2021-2031) 12.5% Global Market Value in 2020 US$ 12 Bn Forecasted Market Value for 2031 US$ 39 Bn North America Market Share (2020) 40%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dermatology Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Dermatology Devices

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Dermatology Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dermatology Devices Market.



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=97

Key Segments Covered in Dermatology Devices Industry Survey By Product Type: Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Dermatology Devices Electrocautery Dermatology Devices Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Dermatology Devices Laser-based Dermatology Devices

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dermatology Clinics

By Application: Dermatology Devices for Skin Rejuvenation Dermatology Devices for Facial Treatments Dermatology Devices for Tattoo Removal Dermatology Devices for Body Contouring Dermatology Devices for Hair Removal Dermatology Devices for Stretch Marks Reduction Other Applications



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/97

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are investing in the research & development of new products to capture market potential as per consumer demand. New product launches and increase in research are expected to be prominent trends.

Google as launched its dermatology AI app in June 2021. The AI-powered app will use image recognition to identify skin condition based on photos upload by a user. The app, however, did not acquire FDA certification, and hence, is only available in Europe as of now.

In August 2021, Strata Skin Sciences announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pharos dermatology from Ra Medical. This will give Strat Skin Sciences around 400 dermatology practices that were part of the Ra Medical customer base.

In September 2021, Swift Medical announced the launch of its new product – Swift Skin and Wound. This would enable patients and researchers to capture high-precision images of skin conditions through their smartphones.

9 Key Estimations for the Global Dermatology Devices Market

Radiofrequency electrosurgery devices are expected to remain the most lucrative product in the market, and sales of these devices are estimated to account for more than one-third revenue share of the market over the forecast period. Revenues from ultrasonic electrosurgery devices sales are anticipated to hold the lowest share of the market. Although hospitals are estimated to remain the largest end-users in the global dermatology devices market, sales of these devices in dermatology clinics are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of application, dermatology devices are anticipated to witness the largest adoption in procedures of hair removal. Stretch marks reduction will continue to be the second largest application of dermatology devices in the market. North America is estimated to remain dominant in the global market for dermatology devices, in terms of revenues. Dermatology devices sales across Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion over the forecast period, followed by Europe. Europe is projected to remain the second most lucrative market for sales of dermatology devices. Key market players profiled in the report include Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited, Bovie Medical Corporation, and AngioDynamics, Inc.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.biospace.com/article/demand-for-tricuspid-valve-repair-rising-as-congenital-and-rheumatoid-heart-disease-cases-increase-fact-mr/



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Dermatology Devices Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Dermatology Devices Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Dermatology Devices’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Dermatology Devices’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Dermatology Devices Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Dermatology Devices market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Dermatology Devices market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Dermatology Devices Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Dermatology Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Dermatology Devices market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Dermatology Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Dermatology Devices market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Dermatology Devices: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Dermatology Devices market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Dermatology Devices Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Dermatology Devices, Sales and Demand of Dermatology Devices, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Shower Chairs Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Infrared Thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates