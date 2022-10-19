According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, Dog vest market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. Dog vest demand will witness a surge with an optimistic growth outlook on the back of pet adoption, increasing pet humanization i.e., considering the pet as part of the family.

Over the past five years, thousand-year and Generation Z consumers have adopted animals more and more and have resulted in rapid pet industry development. Furthermore, the market is poised to see substantial growth soon as technology advances and developments have been observed in dog vest products offered around the world. The majority of people want their pets to be dressed in splendour. The wearing of colourful collars and shirts raises their pet owner’s social status. Nowadays, associated companies sell a variety of luxury outfits for dogs and cats, including hats, hoodies, and other products, making it simple for people to dress up their pets.

The recent launch of dog clothing promotions by multiple firms is poised to draw consumers into the purchase of animal clothing, especially dog vests. In the coming years, this is projected to stimulate business growth. The demand for such pet goods is projected to rise as the rate of pet humanization rises. Furthermore, people’s increased video consumption of animal grooming tips on social media platforms and applications like YouTube, is poised to fuel demand for such items.

The US and Canada Dog Vest Market Outlook

The United States is one of the world’s most important markets for Dog Vest. This is because, as of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, over 63.4 million households in the country own a dog. Due to the high purchasing potential of the U.S. and Canadian populations, North America is projected to hold the largest global pet apparel market share in 2020, with a value of USD 1.70 billion.

These people spend a lot of money on pet items like pet collars, and vests. According to APPA, total spending on pet supplies in the United States increased to $19.2 billion in 2019 from $16.1 billion in 2018. Furthermore, the growing trend of purchasing high-quality vests for pets is projected to boost the region’s market growth.

According to a survey conducted by the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) in 2020, Canada has about 7.7 million dogs. According to CAHI, more than 58 per cent of Canadian households own a dog or a cat. Owing to this fact the demand, is poised to remain steady during the forecast period.

When comparing the US and Canada, the US, which has nearly ten times the pet dog population, has statistically produced higher demand for dog vests in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the future.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dog Vest ?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of dog vest are

Canad Pooch

Moshiqa

Winsee

Icefang

Albcorp

Ruffwear

PetSmart

Pet Stock

PetRageous Designs LLC

Family Dogz.cz

Rayallen

Baxter Boo

com

Gun Dog Supply and Lucy & Co.

among others.

Key manufacturers concentrate on providing high-quality and trendy pet clothing products like jackets so to entice customers to purchase them. They’re also working on affiliating with numerous well-known pet stores, to source a large number of animal goods and increase their overall geographic reach and sales.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Protective hunting dog vests

Dog Visibility Vests

Winter Dog Coats

Dog Cooling and Floatation Jackets

Dog Raincoat

Head Hoods

Dog Tail Protectors

By Application

Personal Dog

Therapy Dogs

Service Dog

K9 training

Pet Care Centers

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Retailers & Wholesalers

Other Distribution channels

Online

Direct Sales

E-Commerce Sales

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia

China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Dog Vest Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

