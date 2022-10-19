According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, Thunder jacket for dogs market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. Thunder jackets are a type of t-shirt for dogs that wraps around your dog and applies gentle, steady pressure to help relieve anxiety.

The idea behind this design is to represent a dog’s need to be close to you when they’re scared. To feel secure, they seek pressure and warmth, which is related to their instinct to be a part of a pack, similar to how dogs in the wild do. Besides, the demand for thunder jacket for dogs market will witness a surge with an optimistic growth outlook on the back of pet adoption, increasing pet humanization i.e., considering the pet as part of the family. Dogs also feel anxiety at various instances such as during fireworks, thundering, travelling from one place to another as well as when they are separated from their owners for long. It’s difficult to have an anxious dog, and trying to find ways to relax frazzled nerves is exhausting. Here’s where the thunder jacket comes in handy.

Further, according to a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behaviour, 89 per cent of dog owners found that using an anxiety wrap for a prolonged period decreased their dogs’ anxiety levels.

The US and Canada Thunder Jacket for Dogs Market Outlook

The United States is one of the world’s most important markets of Thunder jacket for dogs. This is because, as of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, over 63.4 million households in the country owned a dog. Due to the high purchasing potential of the U.S. and Canadian populations, these countries are projected to hold the largest global pet apparel market share as of 2020.

These people spend a lot of money on pet items like pet collars, vests and jackets. According to APPA, total spending people in the US spent around $103 Bn on their pets annually. Besides, the growing trend of purchasing high-quality vests and thunder jackets for pets is projected to boost the region’s sales growth.

According to a survey conducted by the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) in 2020, Canada has about 7.7 million dogs. Owing to this fact the demand, is poised to remain steady during the forecast period.

When comparing the US and Canada, the US, which has nearly ten times the pet dog population, has statistically produced higher demand for Thunder jacket for dogs in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the future.

Who are the key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Thunder Jacket for Dogs?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of thunder jacket for dogs include

ThunderWorks

CozyWest

NeoAlly

Agon

Mellow Shirt

Pet Craft

Yestar

Cattamao

Pet life

Pets at home

The market is highly fragmented with an abundant number of players operating regionally based on dog weight and application. Manufacturers concentrate on providing high-quality and trendy pet clothing products like hoodies to entice customers to purchase them. They’re also working on affiliating with numerous well-known pet stores, to source a large number of products for dogs including thunder jackets and increase their overall geographic reach and sales.

Key Segments

By Age

Puppy

Senior

Adult

By Dog Weight

8 – 14 lbs.

15 – 25 lbs.

26 – 40 lbs.

41 – 64 lbs.

65 – 110 lbs. 110 lbs.



By Application

Personal Dog

Therapy Dogs

Service Dog

K9 training

Pet Care Centers

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Retailers & Wholesalers

Other Distribution channels

Online

Direct Sales

E-Commerce Sales

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia

China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Thunder Jacket for Dogs Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

