Wireless Pet Fence Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2017 To 2031

A wireless fence is a type of pet containment device that keeps your pet within a set perimeter of your yard. One of the reasons, many pet owners prefer wireless fencing over traditional physical fences is that it provides additional security benefits to the pet owners. According to a report published by Fact.MR, the wireless pet fence sales is expected to be driven by the rapid adoption rate of pets. This trend is especially seen in developed economies present in North America and Europe and is anticipated to remain consistent throughout the forecast period. The new coronavirus outbreak has slowed profitability development. Growth was badly influenced in few retail sectors. As a result, many market players in the animal welfare sector overall have made efforts to consolidate cash reserves to handle volatile variations in demand for pet products.

The shop closures have harmed the pet industry, as per the survey conducted by American Pet Products Associations. In addition to supply, the dramatic shift in the behaviour of consumers purchasing discretionary goods to essential products affected the market for pet toys in the context of the pandemic outbreak.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6049

US and Canada Wireless Pet Fence Comparative Demand Outlook

The United States is one of the world’s most important markets for pet fence. This is because, as of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, over 107.7 million households in the country own at least a dog, cat or horse. Due to the high purchasing potential of the U.S. and Canadian populations, North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the wireless fence market for pets.

According to a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, nearly 85 million households in the United States own pets, with animal ownership increasing from 56 per cent to 68 per cent in the last 30 years. Furthermore, the growing trend of purchasing newer and improved wireless pet fence is projected to boost the region’s market growth.

Now, according to a survey conducted by the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) in 2020, Canada has about 7.7 million dogs and about 8.1 million cats. According to CAHI, more than 58 per cent of Canadian households own a dog or a cat. This is however comparatively lower as compared to the US, thereby accounting for a much lesser market share.

Who are the key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Wireless Pet Fence?

The market is moderately consolidated in nature. Some of the vital players in the market are

Radio System Corporation

Pet Safe

Canine Company

DogWatch

Pet Stop

Premier pet

High Tech Pet

SpotOn

Free Spirit

The pet fence market is considered to be highly competitive. Enhanced market reach is one of the main tactics being adopted to achieve a sales edge over other competitors. The greater the consumer reach, the higher the growth in revenue and this has remained the commercial voice for a multitude of players in the market.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6049

Key Segments

By Technology

Sound

GPS

Others

By Pet type

Dog

Cats

Others

By Application

Personal Pet

Pet Care Center

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline

Pet Specialty Centers

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Retailers & Wholesalers

Other Distribution channels

Online

Direct Sales

E-Commerce Sales

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia

China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Wireless Pet Fence Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com