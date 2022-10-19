Excavation Equipment Market Growth, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends, and Forecast to 2031 | Fact.MR

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Excavation Equipment Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Excavation Equipment Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Excavation Equipment Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Product : Bulldozers Dump Trucks Excavators Graders Loaders Truck & Trailers Forklift & Telehandlers Power Shovels Others

By Application : Construction Commercial Buildings Pipeline Road building others Mining Solid waste Defense Road construction Bridges construction Other military engineering works

By Region : North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Mining Recovery Likely to Augment Excavation Equipment Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a huge economic disruption globally. All the industries across the globe massively impacted, the mining industry is also one among them. The leading player in the mining industry witnessed a huge loss in terms of revenue generation due to the sudden project shutdown. The market disrupted for a certain period of 2020 and manage to reopen by the end of 2020 and started to grow accordingly.

By looking into the importance of mining work in daily living including electricity, roads, and communities the industry is backed up by the country’s government. Mines are usually found far from residential areas, mostly it is found in arid regions and mountains and almost 2,000 deep down from the ground. Mining work required for heavy construction equipment, from past half-decade the excavation equipment are being used for extensive mining work.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of excavation equipment include

Excavation Equipment Pty Ltd

Caterpillar

SANY

Hitchi

Komtsu

Volvo Deere & Company

Liebherr

JCB

Hydrema

Other

Witnessing the wide array of end uses there is a numerous number of manufacturers dealing in the global market. The market is highly consolidated in nature and leading players among the market adopting the organic and inorganic strategy to capture most of the market demand. Some of the manufacturers are facing a challenge with maintaining price with quality, the equipment with high quality and less price is in demand.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

