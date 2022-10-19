Electrolyzer Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Hydrogenics, Nel ASA, Siemens Energy Global GmbH

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electrolyzer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electrolyzer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Electrolyzer Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/electrolyzer-market/

An electrolyzer is a device that uses electricity to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. The process is called electrolysis.Electrolyzers come in a variety of sizes and shapes, from large industrial machines to small portable devices. The size and type of electrolyzer you need depends on the amount of hydrogen you want to produce.

Key Trends:

The key trends in electrolyzer technology are towards larger and more efficient devices. This is being driven by the need for clean energy sources, as well as the falling cost of renewable energy. electrolyzers are becoming more efficient as technology improves, and larger devices are being built to meet the needs of the growing renewable energy industry.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21767

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the electrolyzer market include the need for energy storage, the increasing popularity of renewable energy, and the declining cost of electrolyzers.

The need for energy storage is one of the key drivers of the electrolyzer market. Energy storage is becoming increasingly important as the world moves to a more renewable energy-based system. electrolyzers can provide a way to store energy when renewable energy sources are not available, such as at night or during a cloudy day.

Market Segmentation

The Electrolyzer Market is segmented by product, capacity, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is segmented into alkaline electrolyzer, PEM electrolyzer and solid oxide electrolyzer. By capacity, the market is categorized into less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and above 2 MW. Based on application, the market is divided into power generation, transportation, industry energy, industry feedstock, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Electrolyzer Market are Hydrogenics, Nel ASA, Siemens Energy Global GmbH, Toshiba, Air Liquide, Plug Power, McPhy Energy, ITM Power, Idroenergy, and Next Hydrogen.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21767/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

– 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

– In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

– Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

– Excel data pack included with all report purchases

– Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.