Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | IPT Technology Inc., Continental AG, Evatran Group (plugless)

Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging (EVWC) is a system that allows electric vehicles to be charged without the need for a physical connection between the vehicle and the charging station. The EVWC system uses inductive charging, which uses an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two coils. One coil is located on the ground, and the other is located on the underside of the vehicle.

Key Trends:

The key trends in electric vehicle wireless charging technology are the development of new charging standards, the increasing adoption of inductive charging, and the increasing deployment of public charging infrastructure.

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) has developed a new standard for wireless charging of electric vehicles, called the SAE J2954. This standard defines the technical requirements for inductive charging of electric vehicles and is the first step toward creating a global standard for wireless charging of electric vehicles.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the electric vehicle wireless charging market are the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the need for efficient and quick charging of electric vehicles, and the lack of a physical connection between the vehicle and the charging station.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is one of the key drivers of the electric vehicle wireless charging market. The growth of the electric vehicle market is being driven by the increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of electric vehicles, the declining cost of electric vehicles, and the increasing availability of charging infrastructure.

Market Segmentation:

The Electric Vehicle Transmission Market is segmented by charging method, distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of charging method, the market is segmented into capacitive wireless power transfer (CWPT), magnetic gear wireless power transfer (MGWPT), resonant inductive power transfer (RIPT), and inductive power transfer (IPT). Depending on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into OEMs and aftermarket. By vehicle type, the market is further divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and commercial electric vehicles. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and

Key Players:

The key players in the Electric Vehicle Transmission Market are IPT Technology Inc., Continental AG, Evatran Group (plugless), Nidec Mobility Corporation, Renesas Electronics, Powermat Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Witricity.

