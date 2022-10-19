Pet Cameras Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Developed economies with high per capita expenditure over pet care such as United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, South Korea and Singapore tend to create a hotspot for the pet care products and pet accessories market. Unlike South Asian countries with minute demand and spending over pet care, developed economies shell their dollars onto the pet care products owing to the extensive growth in disposable income coupled with stringent animal rights policies in the region. These factors tend to bolster the demand for the pet care products including pet cameras. Macroeconomic outlook could be extensively pursued to comprehend the insights of the pet care cameras trade. Household spending and pet care industry over the regions are analyzed to comprehend the hotspots of the pet camera market. In-detail analysis has been performed in the pet camera report of Fact.MR.

Pet cameras are used to take care of pets in owner’s absence virtually and to keep an eye on them. These pet care products available in the market come up with a speaker which makes both the pet and the owner forget about their absence. They are mostly used by business people who keeps on travelling and doesn’t often visit their homes and are unable to carry their pets to their work spaces. Over the period of 2016-2019, demand has bolstered at a nominal rate. Growth in household income has been observed across the developed regions which has enhanced the sales for the pet care products. This has cascaded the effect to the pet cameras demand over the same period

United States and Canada Pet Cameras Market Outlook

United States has the largest per capita spending over pet care and according to Fact.MR per capita spending over pet care mounted to whooping US$ 122 in the year FY2019. This spending information explains that demand for the pet cameras is highly concentrated in the United States.

United States is poised to be the hub for the pet cameras sales. Over the long-run country is anticipated to strengthen at a higher single digit CAGR over the back of per capita spending on the products.

Canada is the second largest demand catering country in the Americas region and ranks under 15 over per capita pet care spending in the world in FY2020. Canada holds one-tenth of the North America product market in FY2020 and is anticipated to strengthen by gaining double digit BPS over long-run forecast period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pet Cameras?

Some of the leading providers of pet cameras include

Petcube

Safewise

Furbo

Petchartz

Pawbo

Vimtag

Ezviz

Cleverdog



Pet camera providers have diversified product portfolio and a varied price range for the different income classes to choose from.

Majority of the manufacturers are positioned in United States, Britain, France, Germany and others.

Key Segments

By Product

Camera Robot

Live video Cam

By Technology

Non HD

HD

Full HD

By End-Users

Pet owners

Veterinarians

Professional Trainers

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Direct

Third-Party E-Commerce

Offline

Supermarkets

Pet Stores / Specialty Stores

Others

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

