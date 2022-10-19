According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the laryngeal mask market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for laryngeal mask expects to witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. The growing advancement for the laryngeal mask market industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future. The rising number of surgical procedures for the treatment of respiratory conditions such as chronic bronchitis and asthma is expected to drive the market demand in the coming years. The significant rise in the number of respiratory disorders at a global level is anticipated to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that need anaesthesia surgeries is driving the laryngeal mask demand. For instance, according to the Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada (HIROC) & Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) medico-legal, around 1 million operative procedures are performed yearly in the country; which, boosts the laryngeal mask market.

The growing technological advancements are also expected to flourish the laryngeal mask market growth. In addition, the rising demand for airway ventilation laryngeal mask and investments in R&D is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

The US and Canada Laryngeal Mask Market Outlook

The US is one of the largest markets for laryngeal mask globally. The US laryngeal mask market is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. The increasing geriatric population and chronic disorders are fueling the laryngeal mask market in the region. The elderly population are more susceptible to chronic disorders that often lead to surgeries. Furthermore, according to a report by Congressional Research Service, in 2018, the federal funding for R&D in the U.S. increased from USD 2.8 billion in 1953 to USD 127.2 billion in 2018. These factors boost R&D activities in the country and are expected to support the market for the laryngeal mask.

Who are the key players in the Laryngeal Mask market?

Some of the key players of the laryngeal mask include

Medtronic Plc

Teleflex Inc.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Anandic Medical Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Narang Medical

Besmed Health Business Corp.

Ferno

Legend Medical Devices

Ambu A/S



These industry leaders are adopting innovative technologies to furnish the unmet needs of the consumers. Many companies are undertaking several business strategies, such as strategic collaborations, new product launches, and regional expansion.

For instance, Medtronic PLC in May 2016, opened a new regional headquarter in Singapore to enhance its operations and meet the rising need for healthcare in the Asia Pacific region. These types of initiatives are projected to further encourage strategic developments in the market, thereby fueling its growth.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Benelux

Rest of Latin America

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

South Asia

India

ASEAN

Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

.

Laryngeal Mask Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

