Centerfold Laminated Bags Market Estimated to Experience a Hike In Growth By 2031

When there is a need for light weight packaging of oversize items such as sofa, bed, chairs, wardrobe or any other furniture items, centerfold laminated bags are used to cover it up as this needs to be handled with utmost care. The centerfold laminated bags are used extensively for a variety of commercial, consumer and industrial applications.

There are different varieties of sizes available for the consumers to choose to fit their unique specifications. The packaging is also known to leave a lesser carbon footprint as compared to some of the other packaging materials. The centerfold laminated bags market is growing gradually as more consumers are getting aware and are demanding protective packaging solutions. Drivers promoting the growth of the Centerfold laminated bags market are an increased demand for light weight and the safest form of packaging which will safeguard the item packed and transported. Most automotive equipment, furniture and electronic items need extra care while delivery to the retailer or the end customer.

The properties such as, high durability, resistant to water and easily heat sealed for superior seam strength for bagging opportunities are also driving the market significantly. Also, the bag is provided with a few inches of viewing strip for easy identification of the product to avoid confusion later.

Centerfold Laminated Bags Market: Regional Outlook

The Centerfold laminated bags market is aided by the logistics industry which is growing at a steady pace specifically in North America and Europe because of the presence of the key players such as Pregis, PPC flexible packaging. This type of packaging is used world-wide because of its main application of protective packaging of furniture, automotive equipment and electronic items, etc. for safe transportation.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a lucrative market due to easy availability of raw material that is plastic in the region. Also, with the rise of e-commerce sector specifically in the developing countries such as China, Russia, India, and Australia will act as a helping hand in the growth of the Centerfold laminated bags market.

Centerfold Laminated Bags Market: Key Players

Key players in the Centerfold Laminated Bags Market are,

Pregis Innovative Packaging Inc

PPC Flexible Packaging

Strubl GmbH & Co. kg

Griff Paper & Film

Brent Wood Plastics

Integrated Packaging Films

Apple Converting Inc.

The report Centerfold Laminated Bags Market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Centerfold Laminated Bags Market segments and geographies.

Centerfold Laminated Bags Market: Segmentation

Centerfold Laminated Bags Market can be segmented by product type, material type, size, and end-use.

By Product Type:

Light duty

Medium duty

Heavy duty

By Material Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

HDPE

LDPE

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Other Plastics

By Size:

80 inch to 110 inch

110 inch to 150 inch

Above 150 inch

By End Use:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Shipping & Logistics

Others

