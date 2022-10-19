The Automated Feeding System Market Is Expected to Experience a Healthy CAGR of 7%-8% In The Forecasted Period of 2021-2031

According to the latest research done by Fact.MR, the automated feeding system market has high potential and is rising at a significant rate. It is being accepted worldwide slowly and showing a promising sign of high growth in the forecasted period of 2021-2031. According to the research done by our analysts and taking care of all the elements of its market, the automated feeding system market is expected to experience a healthy CAGR of 7%-8%. The automated feeding system has great functionality that serves the purpose of a cattle farm very well. It has a number of benefits that are fueling the sales of automated feeding systems. This machine is mainly used in farms to feed domestic animals. Half of the daily cost on these farms goes into feeding and the right amount of diet in time is very important for the health of animals. An automated feeding system does exactly that in a very efficient manner.One of the major advantages of an automated feeding system is its reliability which reduces the manual labour and operational cost of feeding. The whole machine helps in reducing work time and also reduces the overall production costs. It has successfully been able to reduce the workload of the farmers since its inception.

US and Canada Market outlook on Automated Feeding System

The Automated feeding system market is a rising one in North America. The market is in the growth stage and sales are increasing significantly. The automated feeding system was introduced at a later stage compared to Europe in this part of the globe. After the introduction, the growth of this machine has been higher than the rest of the world and with this speed, it is expected to take the major share of the market globally.

North America has vast farmlands, cattle farms, dairy farms and it is increasing in big numbers. Also with the advancement in technology, innovation in modern types of equipment, feeding methodologies, and demand of farm owners or farmers for equipping themselves with modern practices has helped in growing the demand and sales of automated feeding systems in the US and Canada.

Also, owing to the strong financial basis of North American farmers, mindset and reliability to use of modern technology are also some of the factors to consider for the growth of the automated feeding system market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Automated Feeding System Machines?

The manufacturers and suppliers are distributed throughout the globe but Europe being the biggest user of it, hence the major key players of this market are from Europe. Some of the key manufacturers and suppliers are

DeLaval

Fullwood Packo

Boumatic LLC

Lely Holding

GEA

Sum-it Computer

Pellon Group Oy

Davisway

Dairymaster

AfiMilk

VDL Agrotech

Trioliet

Rovibec Agrisolutions

Key Segments

By Feeding Line

Mixer

Conveyer

Controllers

Others

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Livestock

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

By Technology

Robotics

RFID

Remote Sensing

By Region

North America

US and Canada

Rest of North America

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Europe

Norway

Germany

UK

Sweden

Spain

Rest

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Israel

GCC

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

