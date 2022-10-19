The Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Is Set to Witness Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the animal feed antioxidants market is set to witness substantial growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increasing demand for antioxidants in the animal feed industry coupled with the thriving need for sustainable and cost-effective nutrition to serve the same will offer high growth opportunities for the animal feed antioxidants market. Antioxidants prevent lipid peroxidation and oxidative rancidity in animal feed during the production, processing, and storage as well as prevent damage to cells and reduce singlet oxygen in the animal. Increased focus on improving animal digestive systems has shifted the demand for natural feed supplements, especially antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Antioxidants help to preserve the freshness, flavor, and color of the animal feed. The growth of antioxidants is primarily driven by the rising meat industry across the globe. In addition, increased demand for livestock products raising awareness about animal health and feed quality is expected to benefit the growth of the animal feed antioxidants market.

US and Canada Animal Feed Antioxidant Market

In US and Canada, the demand for meat and meat products is increasing day by day which is significantly driving the product demand in the market. With the increasing demand for meat products, the farmers are increasingly inclining toward animal feed additives such as antioxidants, vitamins, and others to fulfill the increasing demand for healthy and superior quality meat products which also contribute to the growth of the animal feed antioxidants market.

According to a recent study, oxidative rancidity or lipid peroxidation results in a serious decrease in the energy value of feed which causes several diseases. With the increasing commercial poultry farming in the region, the manufacturers are offering different types of antioxidants for feed application to reduce wastage and enhance feed quality. Thus, increasing commercialization of poultry farms in US and Canada is expected to benefit the sales of the animal feed antioxidant market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Animal Feed Antioxidants?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers operating in the animal feed antioxidants market include

  • Cargill
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Nutreco
  • BASF SE
  • Adisseo
  • Kemin
  • Perstorp
  • Caldic
  • Alltech
  • Novus International
  • Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria
  • Chemical Fine Sciences
  • Lallemand Animal Nutrition
  • Oxiris Chemical
  • Videka Company
  • Zhejiang Medicine
  • VDH ChemTech
  • BTSA
  • FoodSafe Technologies
  • Bertol Company.

Key manufacturers like Cargill, and others are focusing on the expansion of their production facilities as well as strategic alliances/partnerships with regional feed manufacturers in Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, to increase their market presence and product offerings in the global market.

Additionally, manufacturers including Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF are introducing novel techniques and methods to improve the quality of their products as well as increase production. Companies are investing in R&D intending to develop competitive and adaptable animal feed production and processing technologies.

 Key Segments

By Type :

  • Natural
  • Tocopherols
  • Carotenoids
  • Botanical extracts
  • Vitamins
  • Synthetic
  • BHA
  • BHT
  • Propyl gallate
  • Ethoxyquin
  • Others

By Form :

  • Liquid
  • Dry
  • Powder
  • Granules
  • Beadlets

By Livestock :

  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Ruminant
  • Aquaculture
  • Pet Animal

By Region :

  • North America
  • US & Canada
  • Latin America
  • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
  • EU5
  • Nordics
  • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
  • Greater China
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
  • GCC Countries
  • Other Middle East
  • North Africa
  • South Africa
  • Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Animal Feed Antioxidant Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

