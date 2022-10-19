Sales of Sulphur Paper Dyes Is Slated to Expand at over 2% CAGR by 2031

The global paper dyes market is poised to surpass US$ 1 billion, expanding at a little over 2% in terms of value CAGR across the 2021-2031 forecast period, concludes Fact.MR’s recently published report. Demand is expected to remain sustained amidst growing adoption of paper-based packaging solutions across various industries.

Historically, the market performed moderately, expanding at under 2% CAGR to surpass US$ 950 million in 2020. This moderate outlook is an outcome of the recessionary impacts ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic on industrial production, particularly regarding chemicals & materials. Growth is expected to remain sustained amidst the surging need for disposable hygiene products.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6351

According to the World Health Organization, mortality rates from communicable diseases have registered a significant decline in the past 20 years. While pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections claimed many lives in 2019, it was much lesser compared to 2000. Also, tuberculosis-related deaths have also fallen drastically. This is mostly an outcome of increased consciousness regarding personal hygiene, prompting consumers to purchase tissue papers, toilet papers and other paper products, driving demand for paper dyes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, paper dyes for packaging & boards to expand at nearly 5% CAGR through 2031

Prominent end users to largely prefer basic dyes, with the segment expanding at a CAGR of nearly 3%

Sales of direct dyes and sulphur dyes to jointly expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031

By form, liquid paper dyes to hold sway, expanding at nearly 4% CAGR in the long run

The U.S. paper dyes market was valued at above US$ 250 million in 2020, amid high uptake across e-Commerce

Prospects likely to appear highly optimistic across China, expanding at 4% CAGR to surpass US$ 400 million

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6351

“As demand for flexible and lightweight packaging increases, industries are incorporating paper-based packaging solutions, inclining demand for paper dyes across key regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Paper Dyes for Packaging & Boards Paper Dyes for Coated Paper Paper Dyes for Writing & Printing Paper Dyes for Tissues Paper Dyes for Other Applications

Form Powdered Paper Dyes Liquid Paper Dyes

Type Sulphur Paper Dyes Direct Paper Dyes Acid Paper Dyes Basic Paper Dyes



Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6351

Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia India Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia Rest of Oceania Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent paper dye manufacturers in Fact.MR’s study include BASF SE, Archroma, Cromatech Inc., Atul Ltd., Alliance Organics LLP, Keystone Aniline Corporation (Milliken & Company), Bhanu Dyes Private Limited, Burboya, DyStar Singapore Ltd., Axyntis SAS, and Shreem Industries.

In March 2021, Milliken & Company formally acquired Zebra-Chem GmbH, a global chemicals company, known for its peroxide and blowing agent masterbatches. This acquisition will enable the company to strengthen its portfolio in recycled plastic and other chemicals.

Burboya, a prominent Turkish dyes manufacturer, offers paper dyes produced from fenazol. The company initiated the business in 2012, and empowers clients by providing unique, cost effective formulations, customized color preferences and enhanced quality products.

Archroma

Alliance Organics LLP

Atul Ltd.

Axyntis SAS

BASF SE

Chromatech Inc.

Cromatos S.r.L

Victor Color Industries

Red Sun Dye Chem

Keystone Aniline Corporation (Milliken & Company)

Bhanu Dyes Private Limited

Burboya

Get More Insights

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainability-concerns-to-drive-sales-of-packaging-coatings-at-6-through-2031-factmr-study-301328063.html

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the paper dyes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (packaging & boards, coated paper, writing & printing, tissues, and other applications), form (powder and liquid), and type (sulphur dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes, and basic dyes), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com