Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Is Expanding At A CAGR of 2.8% Through 2032

The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Agricultural fumigants are toxic and volatile compounds used to control pathogenic fungus, nematodes, and weeds. Before planting crops or trees, they are injected two feet into the earth and coated with an impermeable coating.

They can only be applied by qualified or certified applicators since they are restricted products that offer considerable health and safety concerns to exposed agricultural workers as well as environmental dangers from misapplication or accidents.

Prominent Key Players Of The Agricultural Fumigants Market Survey Report:

Arkema Group (France)

Solvay group (Belgium)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

DEGESCH America, Inc. (U.S.)

Reddick Fumigants, LLC (U.S.)

Vietnam Fumigation J.S Company (Vietnam)

Key Segments Covered in Agricultural Fumigants Industry Survey

By Type: Methyl Bromide Chloropicrin Phosphine Metam Sodium 1,3-Dichloropropene Others

By Form: Solid Liquid Gas

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains Oilseeds and Pulses Fruits and Vegetables Others

By Application: Soil Warehouse

By Pest Control Method: Tarpaulin Fumigation Non-Tarp Fumigation Structural Fumigation Vacuum Chamber Fumigation Others



The report covers following Agricultural Fumigants Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Agricultural Fumigants market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Agricultural Fumigants

Latest industry Analysis on Agricultural Fumigants Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Agricultural Fumigants Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Agricultural Fumigants demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Agricultural Fumigants major players

Agricultural Fumigants Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Agricultural Fumigants demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Agricultural Fumigants Market report include:

How the market for Agricultural Fumigants has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Agricultural Fumigants on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Agricultural Fumigants?

Why the consumption of Agricultural Fumigants highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

