RDI Power Keeps Your Vehicle and Fleets Moving, and Repair-Free

Brooksville, FL, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — When you need experience and in-depth know-how to solve maintenance and repair issues on your diesel vehicle, the RDI Power team will be able to deliver.

RDI Power is unique and more efficient than other auto repair shops in Brooksville, FL, due to their excellence in repair and service of heavier equipment and a willingness to go above and beyond.

Their team of diesel mechanics are now the trusted resource for all diesel repair and fleet service. As a testament to their reliability, they provide their diesel repair with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty and back their fleet service with a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty.

They repair and service light-duty trucks, Dodges and Chevys, as well as all Ford trucks from the F150 to the F550.

“Our philosophy is simple; do it right the first time, and keep every client coming back,” commented company owner Ryan Bethell. “From the first call until we complete service on your equipment, you will feel the RDI Power difference.

“We take that commitment so seriously that if you are not 100% satisfied, your next regularly scheduled maintenance service is completely free, no questions asked!”

Their mechanics know diesel trucks from axle to axle. They’re doing everything from fuel injection to engine repair to keep your vehicle in top shape and on the road. They also utilize a variety of accessories and parts from Bosch and Alliant.

From simple diesel engine repairs to complete engine overhauls and standard tune-ups and maintenance services, they can provide experienced, expert diesel repair services to all customers across the Tampa area.

Their exceptional services have been highly praised in testimonials from clients. Leonard Henry

Commented: “I was recommended to redline diesel ingenuity to diagnose an engine light that kept popping up. Ryan, the owner, took the time to explain what is going on with my truck, without charging me for it.

“They won’t sell you something just to get your money. They are professionals at what they do, and to me, that is priceless. For that reason, Redline is now my go-to diesel shop. Don’t waste anymore time with the other guys. Give Redline a try. You won’t regret it!”

Les Borowski added: “I found these guys through recommendations from my friend. Let me just tell you – these guys know their stuff. My motorhome never run better. They are very experienced and reasonably priced.”

To book an appointment or to find more information about their services:

Phone: 352-433-3800

Email: contact@rdipower.com

Website: https://rdipower.com/