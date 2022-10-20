Type One Fitness, The South Shore’s First Diabetes-Specific Fitness Boutique Shares Helpful Tips for The Sweetest Day of The Year

Hingham and Norwell, MA, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — From spooky costumes to “haunted” houses and trick-or-treating, Halloween is an extravagant event enjoyed by many families.

But, for children and families with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, the real “ghouls” of Halloween are all the sugary, and often irresistible, treats. So, how do families with diabetes handle an overabundance of sweets?

The founders of Type One Fitness of Norwell, MA, the first athletic center to focus on type 1 diabetes wellness, share helpful tips with families, while still leaving room for lots of fun:

Limiting how much candy is consumed is key. Reading the nutrition information on the package will provide a better understanding of the size of a serving. For chocolate bar treats that are the individually-wrapped smaller snack size, one serving is approximately two snack size pieces. However, it’s not easy for children (and even most adults) to stick to a limit of one serving. Be clear with your child and tell them exactly how many pieces of candy they may eat and when it is okay to do so.

Stay on top of how much insulin is needed. Since the human body is so complex, not all people will process insulin the same way. Factors like time of day, stress levels, and physical activity can make these numbers more difficult to predict. Essentially, sweets are considered carbohydrates and should be treated as such within the day’s overall consumption. ​It’s important to note that because candy contains fat, if it is eaten in excess, it can get tricky and affect blood sugar. Fats can slow the digestion process down, changing the delivery of the insulin. ​So, working in any sweets on Halloween takes a bit of planning around healthy meals, snacks and exercise.

Be aware that children may “sneak” candy. Let’s face it – sweets are hard to resist. On Halloween, parents and caregivers of children with type 1 diabetes need to keep a close eye on their child’s sugar and carbohydrate consumption.

Balance treats with healthier fiber and protein in between. Fiber and protein help stabilize blood sugar levels. Peanut butter or nut butter on celery sticks or apple slices, vegetables cut into sticks with yogurt dip, slices of cheese and protein bars are a few healthy snack options.

Get everyone moving. Exercising also helps stabilize blood sugar. With all the Halloween excitement, from trick-or-treating to games and running around in general, it’s fairly easy to get the kids involved in fun activities and moving around.

According to Type One Fitness co-founder Tyson Sunnerberg who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 21 years old and now has a young daughter diagnosed with type 1, “Eliminating the sweets on Halloween is nearly impossible. Even if you don’t have sweets on hand in your home, children will likely come across candy and other sugary snacks through their friends, activities, clubs, Halloween parties, and so on. Bear in mind that if chocolate, candy or other sweet snack is consumed, it should be done so in moderation and incorporated with healthy meals, nutritious snacks and exercise.”

About Type One Fitness:

Committed to expanding and enhancing support for the many families and individuals living with diabetes throughout the South Shore, Type One, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Hingham, MA, is taking the next big step. Type One is launching Type One Fitness, the first fitness boutique with a focus on diabetes wellness on Route 53 in Norwell, MA. In addition to those with diabetes, everyone in the community who appreciates more elite fitness instructors, nutritionists and support is encouraged to join the new, luxurious fitness center.

Type One Fitness is the brainchild of Type One, Inc. founders Paul Foti and Tyson Sunnerberg, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 21 years old and knows firsthand that the right resources and support make all the difference in the world when it comes to managing this disease. Five years ago, at the age of five, Sunnerberg’s daughter Elyse was also diagnosed with type 1, which intensified his drive toward a cure, and provided a firsthand understanding of the constant challenges the entire family faces when living with an individual with type 1 diabetes.

Type One Fitness provides clients and members with a daily program of exercise and a healthy approach that perfectly suits their lifestyles and needs. Along with Certified Personal Trainers, Nutritionists, and Life Coaches, the facility will be equipped with the latest technology, media, cardiovascular equipment, ellipticals, bikes, rowers, treadmills, strength training, free weights and functional and flexibility machines. Type One Fitness will provide a place where the type 1 diabetes community can find support for the autoimmune disease and end the stigma of what type 1 diabetes is and who it affects through education and awareness programming.

“Type One Fitness looks forward to helping people better manage their fitness, nutrition, and spirit,” said Foti. “We are dedicated to building a culture of good health, well-being and inclusion. Type One Fitness is open to everyone.”

To learn more about Type One Fitness, visit the website at http://www.typeonefitness.org

About Type One, Inc.:

Type One, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, recognizes a world free of type 1 diabetes and is dedicated to that future by raising public awareness and funds toward a cure through research. Type One was founded in 2012 by a group of South Shore residents to support their friend Tyson Sunnerberg, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, when he was 21 years old. On November 25, 2012, the first ever Renegade Run Obstacle Course Race was held raising awareness and funds toward a cure. Type One, Inc. is headquartered in Hingham, MA. Visit: https://typeonerenegaderun.com