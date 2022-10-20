Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Industry Overview

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market size is expected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, neurological, cancer, and urological is expected to drive the market. Rising chronic diseases is a global healthcare concern. In the U.S., over half of the adult population suffers from these chronic diseases. Around 75.0% of the total healthcare expenditure in the U.S. is used for providing care for these chronic conditions.

For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, around 1,806,590 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. Similarly, as per American Heart Association, the mortality related to cardiovascular diseases is very high, with around 17.3 million deaths registered per year. This death rate is projected to reach 23.6 million by 2030. These diseases require imaging tools, mainly magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), for diagnosis and monitoring of progression as well as treatment effects. The growing demand for MRI for various applications will lead to the adoption of MRI coils, which, in turn, may propel market growth.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global magnetic resonance imaging coils market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Radiofrequency Coil and Gradient Coil.

The radiofrequency coil segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 59.5% in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Gradient coil held a significant share in the MRI coils market. These coils are used to produce variations in the main magnetic field deliberately. The variation in the magnetic field helps in localizing image slices and frequency and phase encoding.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neurology, Cardiovascular, Spine and Musculoskeletal, Pediatric, Breast, Abdominal and Others.

The neurology segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 22.6% in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.7% during the forecast period. The growing development of advanced MRI coils neurological conditions is expected to boost segment growth.

The musculoskeletal segment also held a significant share in the market and is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. Increasing product launch of high tesla MRI machines for musculoskeletal imaging is expected to contribute towards the segment growth

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers and Others.

The hospitals segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 29.7% in 2020. This segment includes revenue generated by MRI units sold in hospitals, as these establishments have the space and capital required for MRI machines.

The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Government initiatives to improve and increase the number of primary care centers are expected to contribute to the segment growth.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key market players provide a broad product portfolio of medical imaging for various applications, thereby, contributing to their revenue share in the market. Additionally, growing strategic alliances among the players for enhancing their product portfolio is also expected to contribute to the overall market growth.

Some prominent players in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils market include

ESAOTE SPA

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

MR Instruments, Inc.

RAPID MR International, LLC

ScanMed

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Bruker

