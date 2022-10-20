Mounted Bearing Market Research Analysis with Trends and Opportunities To 2030

Posted on 2022-10-20

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Mounted Bearing Market – by Type (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings), by End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Farm & Fish, Construction & Mining, Automotive, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Energy, General Industrial & Machinery and Pulp & Paper) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The mounted bearing market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the mounted bearing market aspects.

Mounted Bearing Industry Outlook

The global mounted bearing market size is predicted to grow from USD 5.84 billion in 2020 to USD 8.19 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The sensor-based bearing is gaining traction in the global mounted bearing market. The food & Beverage industry contributed a significant share for the growth of the mounted bearing market due to the increase in the number of food processing companies across the globe. Moreover, the growing mining and construction industry is also expected to fuel the demand for mounted bearings over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Mounted Bearing Industry over the Forecast Period:

Growing industrialization in developing countries across the world is propelling the demand for new machinery, which will fuel the growth of the mounted bearing market

Mounted bearings are widely used in material handling equipment such as conveyors, sorters & stackers to reduce the radial and axial loads on rotating parts; thus, growing demand for material handling equipment in various end-use industries will boost the growth of the mounted bearing market

Counterfeit bearings are one of the key challenges for the growth of the mounted bearing market. Also, counterfeit products decrease the revenue of key players and increase the machine failure rate

The sudden failure of bearings could lead to unplanned downtime, and premature replacement of bearings creates a challenge for industry and hamper mounted bearing market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mounted Bearing Market:

The global mounted bearing market has a major impact on the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the government and other local authorities have imposed complete lockdown in severely affected areas that have disrupted the market’s supply and demand channels. Due to such severe conditions and less workforce, the manufacturing sector has a downfall in the global mounted bearing market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global mounted bearing market study based on the type and end-use industry.

Based on the type, the mounted bearing market has been segmented into –

  • Ball Bearings
  • Roller Bearings
  • Plain Bearings

Based on the end-use industry, the mounted bearing market has been segmented into–

  • Food & Beverage
  • Agriculture
  • Farm & Fish
  • Construction & Mining
  • Automotive
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical
  • Energy
  • General Industrial & Machinery
  • Pulp & Paper

Mounted Bearing Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global mounted bearing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global mounted bearing market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast period due to an increase in various end-use industries such as aerospace, wind, manufacturing, and railways, among others.

Key Global Mounted Bearing Market Competitors Includes –

The global mounted bearing market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key companies operating in the global mounted bearing market are –

  • SKF AB
  • Schaeffer
  • C&U Bearings
  • Rexnord
  • NTN
  • NSK
  • Timken
  • ABB.

The mounted bearing market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from the primary interviews with industry experts.

Mounted Bearing Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Mounted Bearing Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Mounted Bearing Market: Target Audience

  • Mounted bearing manufacturers
  • Bearings Manufacturers
  • Automotive bearing manufacturers
  • Industrial bearing manufacturers
  • Bearing associations
  • Government and research organization

