Acoustic Camera Market Research Analysis with Trends and Opportunities To 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —The global acoustic camera market size is projected to grow from USD 144.3 million in 2020 to USD 274.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027. An acoustic camera is an imaging device that is used for locating sound sources and to identify them. An acoustic camera uses the capability of a microphone array with a camera to identify the carious sound intensities. In recent times, various acoustic camera models provide real-time feedback of sound intensities on the screen that the user can triangulate to multiple spots.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/acoustic-camera-market

The acoustic camera is used for the quick and identification of mid to high-frequency noise sources. Live measurements are possible by using far-field beamforming and near-field holography measurements for the complete analysis of noise radiating from its source at a specified frequency. Images are sound recorded and animated to analyze further and demonstrate the phase or sound wave. These cameras are planned to provide qualitative data in the form of noise maps.

The factors, for instance, maintenance and optimization by various organizations to ensure efficient performance and safety of the machines, increase the usage of acoustic cameras in oil & gas and power generation projects, and stringent safety government rules and regulations that will drive the growth of the acoustic camera market globally. However, acoustic cameras’ high manufacturing and maintenance costs hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, the increase in advanced NDT equipment offers lucrative opportunities to develop the acoustic camera market globally.

Global Acoustic Camera Market Dynamics

Drivers: Maintenance optimization by various companies to ensure safety and efficient performance of the machines

Acoustic cameras are used to recognize and locate sound and its frequencies to identify defects in material properties that have already caused equipment or organization failure. They are used to maximize both the testers and tested products that are safe. Most of the tests are harmless to the users. The acoustic camera acts as a defensive measure in production companies where high-pressure volatile machinery and equipment are used or manufactured. The foremost aim of the acoustic camera is to identify and resolve the issues that can prove dangerous. In furthermore, an acoustic camera is reliable as it excludes the risk of inaccuracy or oversight. Considering these reasons, the impact of this driver is presently high and is expected to remain so during the forecast period.

Restraints: High manufacturing and maintenance cost of acoustic camera

The acoustic camera is quite expensive and faces significant obstacles for its adoption, majorly in developing nations. Lack of adequate money from the government in developing countries such as Qatar, South Korea, and others to adopt the security technologies in various end uses hamper the market’s growth. Enhanced technology includes major investment, which acts as a barrier for the acoustic camera market. The maintenance and installation of these cameras are usually high, which increases the cost of technology. Therefore, the initial investment is a primary threat to the developing regions or small enterprises and hampers the market’s growth.

Opportunities: Increase in usage of advanced NDT equipment

Advancement in non-destructive testing equipment technology is an opportunity in the acoustic camera market as it offers more accurate and reliable inspection data. Advanced technologies in this equipment contain eddy-current array and phased array ultrasonic, which provide excellent ways of presenting data and generating inspection reports of advanced value to customers. For instance, a phased array ultrasonic produces the image that can interpret a color-coded c-scan. Also, a color-coded eddy-current array c-scan is used to analyze the accurate characteristics of the material. Therefore, this advanced NDT equipment is expected to drive the acoustic camera future trends and innovations.

You Can Purchase Complete Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/acoustic-camera-market?opt=2950

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the acoustic camera market based on array type, measurement type, application, end-use, and regions.

By Array Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

2D

3D

By Measurement Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Near Field

FarField

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Noise Source Detection

Leak Detection

Others

By End-Use Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The 2D segment is projected to account for the largest market share by array type

By array type, the market is bifurcated into 2D and 3D. The 2D segment was the highest contributor to the market, with a market share of 56.4% in 2020. 2D acoustic camera uses a unidirectional microphone array for mapping the image of the targeted area. These acoustic cameras are best suited for planar surfaces that are examined from perpendicular deployments. Acoustic cameras are used for automotive, transport, defense, and aerospace applications, among other industry verticals. Growth in the adoption of automated systems for imaging and mapping the sites in various applications such as manufacturing plants and warehouses drives the market demand. These cameras are deployed in automotive workshops and factories for variant analysis and other measurement processes, which is anticipated to boost the demand for these cameras.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global acoustic camera market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region worldwide. It is the most profitable market for acoustic cameras due to the availability of high-end enhanced technologies, increased demand for smart electronics, and growth in manufacturing industries. Furthermore, various supportive non-profit organizations toward technology development fuels market growth.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2021-2027. Technological advancements among various industry sectors and increased purchasing power of the residents contribute to the growth of the acoustic camera market in Europe. Furthermore, the rapid increase in sales of high-end digital cameras in 2018 promotes the development of acoustic cameras in Europe, which drives the market’s growth in this region.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of figures, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/acoustic-camera-market

Key Market Players

The key players summarized in this report include CAE Software & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, Signal Interface Group, Inc., Norsonic AS., Sorama, Microflown, ZIEGLER-Instruments, and Polytec GmbH. These major players have adopted market strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, geographical expansion, collaborations, and agreements to enhance their market penetration.