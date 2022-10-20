Sun-Care Powder Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of Around 8.5% By 2031

According to the latest study on sun-care powder done by Fact.MR, it projects significant rise in demand for the product owing to its ability to protect skin from cancer causing UVB radiations. Additionally, portability is also being considered as major driver propelling the product’s growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% in next ten years.

For More Insights Into The Market, Brochure a Sample Of This Report:- Transition from chemical based sunscreen to mineral based sunscreen powder has been noted as a recent trend in the skin care industry. This can be mainly attributed to the side effects of various chemicals involved in making traditional sunscreen creams. Prominent Key Players Of The Sun-Care Powder Market Survey Report: ILIA

Colorescience

Brushonblock

Supergoop

Avene

Peter ThomasRoth

Tarte

ISDIN

Jane Iredale

DERMA-E. Key Segments By Ingredients Zinc Oxide Titanium Oxide Iron Oxides

By Skin Type Normal Dry Oily

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa

The report covers following Sun-Care Powder Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Sun-Care Powder market: Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Sun-Care Powder

Latest industry Analysis on Sun-Care Powder Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Sun-Care Powder Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Sun-Care Powder demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Sun-Care Powder major players

Sun-Care Powder Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sun-Care Powder demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth Questionnaire answered in the Sun-Care Powder Market report include: How the market for Sun-Care Powder has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Sun-Care Powder on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Sun-Care Powder?

Why the consumption of Sun-Care Powder highest in region?

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/