What is the breakup of the Asia Automotive Camshaft market based on the product type?

Asia Automotive Camshaft Industry Overview

The Asia Automotive Camshaft Market size is expected to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of double overhead camshaft engines in passenger cars, coupled with stringent government standards associated with carbon emission, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Rising pollution levels and the impact of global warming are compelling government authorities in the region to establish strict regulations related to vehicular emissions.

Such rules have enforced component suppliers to produce high-efficiency and lightweight components for domestic and international markets. The Indian government has instituted the Bharat stage emission standards to regulate the emission of air pollutants from various IC engine equipment, including passenger and commercial vehicles. To comply with such emission regulations, automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting lightweight engines, thus driving the demand for automotive camshaft over the forecast period.

Asia Automotive Camshaft Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia automotive camshaft market on the basis of engine type, fuel type, manufacturing technology, vehicle type, sales channel, and region:

Based on the Engine Type Insights, the market is segmented into Inline Engine, V-Engine and Others.

The inline engine segment accounted for the largest share of over 76% in 2020 and is estimated to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

The V-engine segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period. V-engines are generally used in premium, luxury, and sports cars. The increasing demand for premium and luxury cars across emerging economies, such as China and India, is expected to support the growth of this segment.

Based on the Fuel Type Insights, the market is segmented into Diesel and Gasoline.

The gasoline segment captured the largest revenue share of over 68% in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Diesel cars are still in high demand due to the high compression ratio, which allows for better efficiency than gasoline engines. A diesel engine is more straightforward than a gas engine as it has no associated electrical system and the spark plugs needed for it.

Based on the Manufacturing Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Assembled Camshaft, Cast Camshaft and Forged Camshaft.

The cast camshaft segment held the highest market share of over 46.3% in 2020, followed by the forged camshaft segment. These two conventional manufacturing processes have been in use for several years.

Based on the Vehicle Type Insights, the market is segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles.

The passenger car segment captured the highest revenue share of over 79% in 2020 and is expected to retain dominance over the forecast period. The segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing vehicle fleet and rising per capita vehicles in the continent.

The commercial vehicle segment is expected to register a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the increasing demand for heavy-duty trucks across the region’s logistics and transportation sectors.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into OEMs and Aftermarket.

The OEM segment held the dominant market share of over 89% in 2020 and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period, as camshafts are integrated during the vehicle manufacturing stage.

Aftermarket refers to the secondary market concerned with the distribution, manufacturing, installation, and retailing of all vehicle accessories and parts after the vehicle is sold. The aftermarket segment is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing complexity of automotive camshafts.

Asia Automotive Camshaft Regional Outlook

South Asia

Southeast Asia

East Asia

Central Asia

West Asia

Key Companies Profile

Organic growth remains the key strategy for the overall industry with a focus on mergers and acquisitions to expand the geographical reach and product offerings.

Some prominent players in the global Asia Automotive Camshaft market include

Engine Power Components, Inc.

Guangzhou Disong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Guizhou MEC, Inc.

India Pistons Ltd. (IPL)

MAHLE GmbH

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

PCL India

Thyssenkrupp AG

Ruich Value (Shenyang) Tech. Co., Ltd

Shijiazhuang Jingshi New Material Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

