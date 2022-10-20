Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Durable Medical Equipment Rental Industry Overview

The global Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market size is expected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributable to financial benefits offered by renting durable medical equipment (DME) as it aids in bridging the gap between capital availability and clinical needs. Moreover, before buying, renting DME helps in determining whether or not they are a suitable fit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chains of various medical devices. The shelter-in-place mandates have led to a shortage in the workforce across the supply chain industry. However, there has been a sudden surge in the demand for respiratory equipment owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The DME rental players are fulfilling these demands for hospitals as well as home care patients. Looking at the short-term necessity of these products, and to boost sales, various local manufacturers have come up with a marketing strategy that involves renting out this equipment. Therefore, the market for DME rental is projected to grow with a lucrative CAGR during the pandemic crisis.

The rising number of people with disabilities across the globe is boosting the demand for wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, and other such personal mobility equipment and aids. This, in turn, boosts the demand for DME rental. According to the WHO, more than a billion people have some form of disability in the world that accounts for around 15% of the global population. Also, there is a rapid increase in the number of people with disabilities owing to rising chronic health conditions and demographic trends. For instance, over 54 million adults have arthritis in the US according to a study by the CDC. This number is projected to cross 78 million by 2040.

Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global durable medical equipment rental market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety and Medical Furniture and Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices.

The bathroom safety and medical furniture segment dominated the market for DME rental and held the largest revenue share of 56.4% in 2020.

The personal mobility devices segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period due to the availability of technologically advanced, compact, and portable mobility aids. Furthermore, the rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is also anticipated to contribute to segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Personal/Home care, Institutes and laboratories and Hospitals.

The hospitals segment dominated the market for DME rental and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.2% in 2020. This can be attributed to the bulk leasing, relatively high patient influx, increasing pressure to curb expenses, & the high need for technologically advanced products in these healthcare settings.

The Other segments under the end-use segment include personal/home care, and institutes and laboratories. The personal/home care segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for home healthcare amongst the geriatric and disabled population.

Durable Medical Equipment Rental Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for DME rental is highly competitive, marked by the presence of a large number of domestic as well as international players. This market is inclusive of device manufacturers as well as distributors that are entering the rental space. Hence, the level of competition is extremely high and is expected to be maintained so over the forecast period as well. However, owing to the large target population, the industry still represents huge opportunities for participants.

Some prominent players in the global Durable Medical Equipment Rental market include

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Siemens Financial Services, Inc.

Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment

Westside Medical Supply

Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

N.Y Medical Products Inc.

All American Medical Supply Corp.

Homepro Medical Supplies, LLC

Order free sample a PDF of the Durable Medical Equipment Rental Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter